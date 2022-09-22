ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

DNR officer report Sept. 22

Union-Times
 3 days ago

District 10: Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking big and small game hunters. Success was slow. ATV and angling activity was also monitored. Assistance was given at a firearm safety class.

• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) spent time working waterfowl, fishing, and ATV activities. Bear hunting continued, despite there being an abundance of acorns dropping. Enforcement was taken for ATV registration, extra lines, and illegal use of motorboat use in a closed area. Archery hunters were found having success on the opening weekend of bow hunting.

District 12: Princeton

• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) checked anglers and fielded questions about the upcoming deer season. Hanna also attended multiple events that included questions and answers about DNR rules and regulations.

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

