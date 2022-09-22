Milaca police report: week ending Sept. 15
The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, Sept. 10
8:56 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Second Ave. NW.
Sunday, Sept. 11
12:16 a.m. Received a noise complaint on Second Ave. SW.
1:00 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. E. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
11:51 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Highway 23 W.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
10:39 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Ave. at First St. No Injuries were reported.
Thursday, Sept. 15
5:57 p.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on Second Ave. SE.
Comments / 0