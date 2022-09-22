Milaca police report: week ending Sept. 15

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:56 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Second Ave. NW.

Sunday, Sept. 11

12:16 a.m. Received a noise complaint on Second Ave. SW.

1:00 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. E. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

11:51 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Highway 23 W.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

10:39 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Ave. at First St. No Injuries were reported.

Thursday, Sept. 15

5:57 p.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on Second Ave. SE.