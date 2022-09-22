Ask a Trooper: Are cars with blinking brake lights legal?

Question:

I have noticed cars that have a high-mounted center brake light that flashes about 4 times before becoming steadily lit (like other brake lights). I’m seeing car dealers are installing them on some cars. Are these lights legal?

Answer:

These types of devices and alterations to the brake lights are not legal according to state and federal law. An auto dealer would also be in violation if they installed that type of light on a motor vehicle.

Not only are flashing red lights illegal but so are modifications to the rear taillights and brake lights. I’ve come across several taillights and brake lights that have been covered or tinted. Altering or obscuring any portion of the lamp affects the intensity of light emitted. This could be an issue in a motor vehicle crash both criminally and civilly.

