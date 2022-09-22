ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Fran Kirby opens the scoring for Chelsea against Manchester City!

Kadeisha Buchanan finds Jessie Fleming on the left, and the Canadian winger beats her marker before setting up Guro Reiten on her left side. The Norwegian assesses her options and instead of having a go at the goal, she lays it to Fran Kirby so the superstar can score her second goal of the season.
Leanne Kiernan Injury Update

Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland & Charlton Athletic face-off at Eppleton

Travel: Take the number 55 bus from Sunderland Interchange (Stand K) to Houghton Road-Caroline Street, Hetton. Coverage: The game will be broadcast live Twitter via @SAFCWomen. Highlights: The FA Player will have highlights and a full match replay from Monday afternoon. Podcast: All things being well, we will have the...
Liverpool looking to sign Brighton star in 2023

Liverpool are looking to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in 2023. Caicedo has had an excellent start to the season for Brighton, slotting in as a replacement for Yves Bissouma with ease. The Ecuadorian was involved in the Brighton first-team last year, but struggled to cement a regular place in...
Roker Roundtable: “Who have been Sunderland’s unsung heroes this season so far?”

I think Evans has been absolutely fantastic and to be honest, I’m a little bit shocked at how well he’s slotted back into life in the Championship. That probably sounds slightly ridiculous, given that he’s played almost the entirety of his career at this level, but up until Alex Neil arrived last season I thought he struggled even in League One.
Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd

Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
Brighton & Hove Albion Women 2-1 Reading Women: Match Report

Reading left the Amex Stadium empty handed and disappointed after a largely wasted and sloppy first half, the match finishing 2-1 to the home side in front of a 5,200 jubilant crowd. A late, late goal by substitute Charlie Wellings, four minutes into time added on, proved only to be a consolation in a match where Reading must have been hoping to get something from this fixture and kickstart their WSL season.
Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?

Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
Everton Under 21s: The Season So Far | Tait finding early success

A month and a half into the new season for Paul Tait’s Everton Under 21s, I’m taking a look back at the progress made and changes we have seen. I have compared that, at least results-wise, to the last season of David Unsworth at the same stage. For comparison purposes I have looked solely at Premier League 2 fixtures rather than any other competitions or friendlies.
Diogo Jota, Virgil Van Dijk, And Oakley Cannonier On The Mark For Liverpool’s Internationals

It’s been a weird start to the season for Liverpool. After looking sensational against Manchester City in the Community Shield, the squad has struggled with a raft of injuries to key players, inconsistent performances, and then two games postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. Now the squad has dispersed for the first international break of the season that will be later disrupted by a winter FIFA World Cup.
Everton have a noticeably different mentality this year compared to last year

The tides are always churning and working in football, sometimes pushing good teams backward as other teams move up and become good teams themselves. While Everton appeared as a team on the come-up for most of the season before last, narrowly missing out on European football in large part to injuries. Then the loss of Carlo Ancelotti, mixed with more key injuries and a poor initial replacement for the Italian - Rafa Benitez - caused a major regression for this side over most of last season.
World Cup nation set to ask clubs to rest players – Manchester United and Tottenham affected

Argentina are reportedly going to ask clubs to rest their players in the week before the World Cup, with Manchester United and Tottenham to be affected. That’s according to Doble Amarilla, via the Daily Mail, who claim that Argentina will ask for all of their players to not be involved at club level the week before the first game of the World Cup takes place.
Kadeisha Buchanan is out of her comfort zone and enjoying the journey

In her first eighty-six minutes of WSL action, star center back signing Kadeisha Buchanan’s debut was an excellent showcase of her immense talent. The 26-year-old defender sported 93% pass accuracy (88/95), had the second most touches in the match (105), was 70% accurate with long distribution, 100% tackle success and won five out of seven ground duels and two out of three aerial duels — and then she conceded a penalty.
Know your opponent: Q&A with Cartilage Free Captain ahead of the North London Derby

Before Arsenal play Spurs in tomorrow’s WSL North London Derby, we spoke with Abbie Rose of Cartilage Free Captain before the match. Thank you, Abbie!. It depends on who you ask. Last season was the first and only season Spurs really distinguished themselves from the rest of the WSL midtable. The general consensus amongst fans seems to be that we’d like to cement our presence there with a fourth or fifth place finish. You will hear some folks talk about Champions League dreams. The BBC even recently ran an article that said something like, “could Spurs or United disrupt the traditional top 3”. Obviously that would be great, but I don’t think that’s super realistic.
