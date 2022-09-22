Yale Home Launches Yale Assure Lock® 2, Reimagined Smart Lock Collection with More Smart Capabilities and a Fresh Aesthetic

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Yale Home, a leader in smart home security, today unveiled Yale Assure Lock® 2, the company’s newest flagship collection of smart locks, reimagined with the latest smart home technology to provide convenient, everyday smart home access to any household. Created with style and security in mind, the collection boasts an all-new sleek and compact design and brings the best of Yale’s smart capabilities to each model, right out of the box for the first time. The collection continues Yale’s legacy of offering solutions to suit any smart home, with Yale Assure Lock 2 with Bluetooth ® for at-home control, and Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi to manage the lock remotely, available today on ShopYaleHome.com and online at select major retailers. Coming soon, the company will introduce Yale Assure Lock 2 with Z-Wave for Ring Alarm and Samsung SmartThings customers, and a Matter Smart Module to make Yale one of the first Matter-compatible smart locks on the market. 1

Building on Yale’s original Assure line, every Assure Lock 2 model is now powered with smart connected capabilities. All models are programmed using the Yale Access app and work out of the box with Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit technology. 2 Wi-Fi Smart Modules are also available in-box with the locks or sold separately, and no longer require a Wi-Fi Connect Bridge, enabling even simpler set up. Additionally, Z-Wave Smart Modules will be available later this year to serve Z-Wave customers. These models deliver on the wide set of integrations that Yale is known for, with partners including Airbnb, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Philips Hue, Ring Alarm and Samsung SmartThings. 3 Soon after Matter is available, a Yale Matter Smart Module will be sold separately, giving Assure Lock 2 customers the option to adopt the smart home industry’s newest connectivity standard. 4

Sporting a completely new sleek, subtle and compact design, all Assure Lock 2 models are up to 30% smaller than their predecessors. The locks present a modern, universal look with tapered angles, domed surfaces and fingerprint resistant matte keypads for added security. Each lock can seamlessly complement any residence – be it traditional family homes, dwellings for younger or older generations, or vacation rentals – making accessing the home noticeably easier without being noticeable. Assure Lock 2 is easy to install and works with more doors of varying thicknesses and bore hole sizes, making it the most versatile deadbolt-replacing smart lock in the U.S. and Canada out of the box.

“Whether you regularly host guests, hire a pet sitter, have a neighbor check on your house while you’re on vacation, or just want extra peace of mind when you’re not home, Yale Assure Lock 2 has your front door covered,” said Jason Williams, President of U.S. Smart Residential at ASSA ABLOY. “Our new collection taps into Yale’s 182-year legacy of trusted security and pairs it with a fresh and timeless design, broad integration with your favorite smart home devices, and the latest tech advancements like Matter – delivering on our commitment to protect the things you love.”

Like previous Yale smart locks, Assure Lock 2 can be managed in multiple ways, offering the choice and freedom to leave traditional keys behind. Users can lock and unlock using the keypad, and can provide unlimited unique entry codes to guests, service providers or other visitors. They can use the Yale Access app on a smartphone or Apple Watch ®, without worrying about losing or hiding physical keys, or ask a voice assistant 5 to control the lock hands-free. Finally, customers can use Auto-Unlock, a Bluetooth-powered feature which unlocks the door upon approach and eliminates the scramble of finding keys; and Auto-Lock with DoorSense ®, Yale’s technology that signals if the door is open or closed, so the door will lock once closed.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in-box options are now available in four different models – keyed and key-free touchscreen, and keyed and key-free keypad – on ShopYaleHome.com and online at major retailers including Best Buy, Lowe’s and The Home Depot, with in-store and Amazon availability coming soon. Z-Wave models will be available later this year. All models are available in black suede, oil rubbed bronze and satin nickel. For more information on models and pricing, ranging from $159.99-$259.99, visit ShopYaleHome.com.

Standalone Wi-Fi Smart Modules are available for $79.99 and Matter Smart Modules will be available for $79.99. 6 Wi-Fi and Matter Smart Modules will also work with Yale’s original Assure locks so existing customers do not need to purchase an entirely new lock to benefit from upgraded connectivity.

About Yale

At 182 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. It secures millions of homes and businesses worldwide with its innovative mechanical locks, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the world’s largest lock company and a recognized global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information visit AssaAbloy.com.

1

Yale Matter Smart Module availability is subject to change based on Matter standard readiness.

2

Controlling this Apple HomeKit-enabled accessory automatically and while away from home requires a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV set up as a home hub.

3

A Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module (or Yale Z-Wave or Matter Smart Module, coming soon) is required to enable partner integration functions.

Ring Alarm and Samsung SmartThings integrations are coming soon to Assure Lock 2 with Z-Wave. Samsung SmartThings is coming soon to Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi.

4

Yale Matter Smart Module availability is subject to change based on Matter standard readiness.

5

A Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module (or Yale Matter Smart Module, coming soon) is required for voice assistant and remote operations.

6

Yale Matter Smart Module availability is subject to change based on Matter standard readiness.

