Nintendo Download: Did You Check the Instruction Manual?

 3 days ago
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005321/en/

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be available on Sept. 23. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch

  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – Welcome to Omiko City, the stage for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival ! A city full of everyone’s favorite Taiko elements is gathered into one town. Together with DON-Chan, meet your new friend, Kumo-kyun and aim to become a Taiko Master. Enjoy 76 songs including “Gurenge,” “Feel Special” and “Into the Night,” as well as Improvement Support that helps you with honing your drumming skills! Play solo or play with friends in online matches. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be available on Sept. 23.
  • TUNIC – Brave the unknown in this isometric action-adventure game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a ruined land, your only clue is the in-game manual. Traverse the island’s interconnected realms to retrieve missing pages bursting with hints and original, full-color illustrations. What long-lost secrets will the island reveal? TUNIC launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27. Pre-orders are available now!
  • Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection – Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories. The Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered . Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection will be available on Sept. 27.
  • OneShot: World Machine Edition – In OneShot: World Machine Edition , discover a strange computer operating system with a self-contained world installed. Explore this world to unravel its mysteries and help guide a child on their mission to restore the long-dead sun. You hear that saving the world may no longer be possible ... but it’s worth a shot, you think. Now with collectible content and features exclusive to the World Machine Edition ! OneShot: World Machine Edition is available now in Nintendo eShop.
  • Shovel Knight Dig – When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! Jump, slash and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig , a new Shovel Knight adventure. Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Shovel Knight Dig will be available on Sept. 23.

Activities:

  • Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC in Nintendo eShop. Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.*

Nintendo eShop sales:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
  • Save on Pikmin 3 Deluxe ! – Until Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT you can purchase the Pikmin 3 Deluxe game for 30% off in My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop. Command a capable crop of different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures and find food for your famished home planet! Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

  • Camped Out!
  • Car Mechanic Pinball – Available Sept. 23
  • Classic Games Collection Vol.2 – Available Sept. 23
  • DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII – Available Sept. 23
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – Available Sept. 23
  • Hokko Life – Available Sept. 27
  • Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures – Available Sept. 27
  • Moonscars – Available Sept. 27
  • Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary – Available Sept. 28
  • Roar of Revenge – Available Sept. 23
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – Available Sept. 27
  • The Spirit and the Mouse – Available Sept. 26
  • Tip Top: Don’t fall! – Available Sept. 28

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point. Offer valid through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you purchase or redeem a download code for the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game in Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. For more information about Gold Points, be sure to check out https://my.nintendo.com/about_gold_point.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3 , Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past , among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.

Community Policy