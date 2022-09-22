BIA Examines Growth in Local Over-the-Top Advertising at TVB Forward 2022 Conference; Revenue to Hit $2.8B by 2024

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

BIA Advisory Services ’ U.S. Local Advertising Forecast reveals that local over-the-top (OTT) advertising is one of the fastest growing local media channels. Presenting at TVB Forward 2022, the firm showcased that year-over-year OTT ad revenue growth has been and will continue to be primarily in the double digits since 2019, and is forecasted that it will increase by 57% this year to $2.0 billion, reaching $3.4 billion by 2026.

“When you compare TV over-the-air (OTA) to OTT, obviously TV OTA is the juggernaut. However, the growth in OTT demonstrates that it is delivering a proven opportunity for broadcasters to grow revenue,” said Rick Ducey, Managing Director, BIA Advisory Services. “Consumers continue to shift, and are sticking with, viewing habits supported by OTT. For broadcasters taking notice, it offers them an opportunity to extend the value of their traditional over-the-air content and deliver it in a manner consumers require.”

Other top takeaways in the OTT forecast that explain the growth in this channel include:

Through the main portion of the pandemic (2019-2022), OTT ad spend grew at a 33% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).​

OTT will continue to grow at a 14.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.​

In this busy political year, advertisers are using OTT at greater rates. BIA expects to see an extra bump in OTT spending particularly in even years as advertisers decide to mix more of this channel into their cross-platform approach to advertising.

Other local verticals starting to use OTT at noticeable levels include:

Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores​

Quick Service and Fast-Food Restaurants

Physicians, Dentists and Chiropractors​

Legal Services​

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers​

Nicole Ovadia, VP Forecasting and Analysis at BIA Advisory Services, expanded on the firms’ OTT coverage saying, “As OTT comes of age, we expect it to rapidly seek additional investments to reach new consumers that are harder to hit by linear TV alone. It will be fascinating to watch the growth trend lines. To provide insights into OTT ad spending, we are slicing and dicing our forecast estimates to examine growth and expansion by verticals, regions in the US, by markets and more.”

At TVB Forward, Ovadia and Ducey participated in a BIA-lead panel Monetizing Local OTT and Apps . As part of the session, BIA offered a complimentary report examining regional OTT ad spend that is available for download here.

