The Daniels Corporation Officially Breaks Ground on Daniels on Parliament Condominium Residence

The Daniels Corporation (“Daniels”), one of Canada’s pre-eminent builders and developers, officially began construction on its latest condominium residence in Regent Park, Daniels on Parliament. Located where Regent Park meets Cabbagetown, Daniels on Parliament is the final condominium within the third phase of the Regent Park revitalization. The condominium will feature two towers, at 25 and 10-storeys, rising from a shared podium.

The Daniels Corporation broke ground on their newest condominium residence in the Regent Park revitalization, Daniels on Parliament. Pictured are members of the Daniels team, Grace Lee Reynolds (CEO of Artscape) and Partnership for Affordable Homeownership purchasers. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the groundbreaking event, Daniels provided details on its Partnership for Affordable Homeownership, a down payment assistance program created for current and past residents of Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) in Regent Park. Daniels also highlighted its placemaking initiatives designed to feature local artists and help drive social equity and inclusion while enhancing the public realm experience. In addition, Daniels announced that it is the first developer in Ontario to offer Ori Living’s robotic furniture units, which will be available in select studio suites at Daniels on Parliament .

“We are excited to bring our latest affordable homeownership program to Daniels on Parliament . We believe it is the duty of responsible builders and developers like us to create opportunities for positive social impact and change,” said Jake Cohen, Chief Operating Officer, The Daniels Corporation. “We recognize the potential our industry has to make a real impact and with our $5 million investment into this new program, we are continuing to make affordable homeownership a reality in Regent Park.”

Opportunities for Affordable Homeownership

The Partnership for Affordable Homeownership (PAH) is Daniels’ latest affordable homeownership program specifically tailored to current and past residents of TCHC who have lived in Regent Park for at least two years since the beginning of the revitalization in 2006. With an investment of up to $5 million, the program is completely funded by Daniels and provides down payment assistance for up to 50 per cent of the purchase price of a new home at Daniels on Parliament, in the form of second mortgage loan for up to 20 years that is interest and monthly payment free.

Understanding there are many intricacies to the homebuying process, Daniels has supported purchasers in preparing for first-time homeownership by offering the Daniels Homeownership 101 Workshop. This informative session is a required step in qualifying for the PAH program and covers all the key details surrounding homeownership. Additionally, all purchasers are also required to commit a minimum of 100 volunteer hours within the Regent Park community, to be fulfilled prior to occupancy, to support the building of a strong community. To date, 10 individuals and families have become homeowners at Daniels on Parliament through the PAH program.

“Over the past 15 years in Regent Park, Daniels has successfully created and implemented various affordable homeownership programs that help first-time buyers realize the dream of homeownership and Daniels on Parliament is an exciting new chapter,” said Heela Omarkhail, Vice President of Social Impact, The Daniels Corporation. “We continue to find ways to truly to be a ‘people-first’ developer and expand affordable homeownership programs that will play an instrumental role in fostering social cohesion and inclusion in this community.”

Daniels is also extending its partnerships with Habitat for Humanity GTA and BlackNorth Initiative (BNI) to Daniels on Parliament by providing two homes to Habitat Partner Families – one of which will be part of the BNI Homeownership Bridge Program. This partnership will help a Black family become homeowners, aiming to build security, stability, equity and opportunity in the Greater Toronto Area.

Partnering With Local Artists to Create Placemaking Opportunities

Daniels is proud to integrate placemaking opportunities at Daniels on Parliament that foster social cohesion and inclusion, as well as generate economic opportunities for local artists. Portfolio-wide, Daniels engages Artscape Atelier, a social enterprise to create opportunities for artists to meaningfully shape community and the built environment through site-specific public art, public realm and creative placemaking interventions.

Various local artists including Peter Kattan and Casey Watson will transform the street corner of Parliament and Gerrard into an artistic landmark that reflects the unique local character, narratives and heritage of the community. Rising where Regent Park meets Cabbagetown, Daniels on Parliament will be celebrated as a gateway to the community and will feature placemaking and artist-designed streetscape elements including murals, benches, light posts and bike rings creating a dynamic and impactful public realm.

“Artscape Atelier is thrilled to be the arts and culture partner, creating a multi-year public art program for the Daniels on Parliament community. This program will not only be a way to beautify the streetscape and create a sense of place, but it will be an important way to tell the Regent Park story,” said Grace Lee Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer at Artscape. “Through the opportunities created, we will be furthering our efforts to work with equity-deserving communities to overcome barriers. We look forward to the future of the Regent Park community, while working to honour the land we are privileged to continue to work on and be part of.”

Urban Innovation with Ori Living

Urban innovation will be at the core of Daniels on Parliament , with Daniels announcing that it is the first-ever Ontario developer to partner with Ori Living (Ori). Ori specializes in designing and supplying multi-use furniture that creates transformable spaces perfect for optimizing living space. At Daniels on Parliament , 40 studio units will integrate the Ori Pocket Closet as a standard feature, incorporating modular and robotic home furnishings that can be moved around and concealed when required. There will also be a number of studio suites with the option to upgrade to the Ori Pocket Closet. This partnership aims to help homeowners realize the full potential of their studio suites by maximizing living space through unique space optimization solutions and multifunctional furniture.

The partnerships and affordable housing initiatives incorporated at Daniels on Parliament build upon Daniels’ long-standing commitment to not only delivering homes but positive impact as well. Daniels on Parliament will celebrate the vibrancy and inclusivity of the Regent Park community while showcasing the importance of collective community impact.

For more information, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/0w2uvrQhpQ.

About The Daniels Corporation

The Daniels Corporation ( www.danielshomes.ca ) is one of Canada’s pre-eminent builders/developers, building more than 35,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for over 38 years. Daniels is the developer of TIFF Bell Lightbox and the City of the Arts community on Toronto’s East Waterfront. Among its many initiatives, Daniels partnered with Toronto Community Housing to redevelop Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Regent Park revitalization, a 69-acre community in the heart of Toronto. At the core of the project is both a physical and social re-connection of this once stigmatized neighbourhood to the broader City of Toronto. Daniels continues to play an important role in the Regent Park Community. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural and economic well-being.

