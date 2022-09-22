Bespoke Partners Promotes Nick Donlan to Partner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed enterprise software companies, announced today that Nick Donlan has been promoted to Partner at the firm.

Previously serving as Senior Vice President, Nick has specialized in executive searches and placements of high-performance product and technology executives, including CTO, CPO and CIO leaders for private-equity backed software companies. Nick has successfully supported the growth and placement of executives at Quest, Imperva, MeridianLink, and other leading software and SaaS companies.

“Nick has had an impressive impact from the moment he joined Bespoke,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “Technology executives play a mission critical role in the software and SaaS sector we serve, and Nick has led the creation of a technology executive practice that has excelled in helping our clients to address this essential need.”

Nick began his career working with private equity and venture capital firms to support deal origination and due diligence efforts. Since joining Bespoke Partners in 2016, he has played an instrumental role in growing the firm’s presence in Austin, a rapidly growing hub of innovation in the United States.

“Bespoke is the go-to leader in retained executive search and leadership advisory services for the private equity industry because of the incredible professionals on our team,” Eric added. “Nick’s extensive network and track record of success in finding the right candidate, at the right time, empowers his clients to execute on their value creation plans and work toward achieving the investment thesis.”

Nick has played a valuable role in honing the company’s unique Search 2.0™ process. As a data-driven approach that supplements the human elements of executive recruiting, Search 2.0 features:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation™ – the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.

FIT Profile™ – a holistic view of a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.

“It has been an incredibly exciting and rewarding experience to learn and grow with Bespoke over the last 6+ years,” said Nick. “I am looking forward to further growing our product and technology practice, and to continue helping our clients build exceptional leadership teams.”

Visit bespokepartners.com to learn how Search 2.0 can transform portfolio company leadership.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the leading firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed enterprise software companies.

More than 90% of the most active private equity software investors in the US have relied on Bespoke for leadership recruiting and advisory. Bespoke transformed leadership at portfolio companies achieving buyout transactions totaling more than $25 billion in 2021 alone.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate.

The firm has offices in San Diego, Austin and Philadelphia and provides human capital services spanning the deal cycle from due diligence to leadership build-out to exit readiness. To learn more visit bespokepartners.com.

Search 2.0, Deep Validation and FIT Profile are trademarks of Bespoke Partners LLC.

