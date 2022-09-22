ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yieldstreet Appoints New Chief Product Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZWQ0_0i5ocqkj00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Yieldstreet, a leading private market alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of 20-year financial services and technology industry veteran Rick Winslow as Chief Product Officer. This strategic expansion of Yieldstreet’s leadership team will help further scale the platform and make alternative investments more accessible to investors looking to grow their wealth outside of the stock market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005201/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In this new role, Winslow will lead Yieldstreet’s efforts to provide investors with a simple, personalized end-to-end experience. This includes frictionless onboarding, robust investing tools, relevant educational content, experienced support, transparent performance reporting and more. Some immediate focus areas include:

  • Investor education: Yieldstreet offers a robust library of proprietary content that helps meet the needs of both new and experienced private market investors throughout their journey.
  • Expanding distribution: Through new marketing capabilities, partnerships and channels, Yieldstreet will continue to seek to reach and onboard new investors.

Winslow will lead Yieldstreet’s Design, Product Management and Investor Relations/Customer Support teams, reporting to founder and CEO Milind Mehere.

“Rick’s deep experience in developing and elevating financial services products makes him an ideal addition to our growing team,” said Mehere. “We believe private market alternatives should be a fundamental part of every investor’s portfolio, and Rick’s experience and leadership will help us make that mission a reality.”

Prior to joining Yieldstreet, Winslow served as Chief Product Officer at Kabbage, where he helped pioneer an entirely new category of automated cash-flow solutions for small businesses. Winslow also previously served as Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company and Head of Digital Innovation at Capital One Commercial Banking.

“Yieldstreet is expanding access to private markets by simplifying the end-to-end investing experience,” said Winslow. “I’m excited to work with a mission-driven company that is creating transparency, leveling the playing field and putting investors first.”

For more information on Yieldstreet’s investor community and offering performance, click here.

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet believes that private market alternatives should be a fundamental part of an investment portfolio. The company empowers investors to grow their wealth outside of the stock market by curating private market alternatives from top investment managers, all on one easy to use platform.

Yieldstreet provides access to the broadest range of private market options to help investors diversify beyond the ups and downs of the stock market. Its award-winning platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Credit, and Art.

Since inception, offerings on Yieldstreet have delivered an annualized net return of 9.61%*, in line with their targets. For disclosure regarding this return figure, detailed platform performance and asset class insights, click here.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections may not reflect actual future performance. All securities involve risk and may result in significant losses.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005201/en/

CONTACT: Corey Law

yieldstreet@fullyvested.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE CONSULTING PERSONAL FINANCE

SOURCE: Yieldstreet

PUB: 09/22/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey Company#Product Management#Private Credit#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Yieldstreet S Design
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy