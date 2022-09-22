Yieldstreet Appoints New Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Yieldstreet, a leading private market alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of 20-year financial services and technology industry veteran Rick Winslow as Chief Product Officer. This strategic expansion of Yieldstreet’s leadership team will help further scale the platform and make alternative investments more accessible to investors looking to grow their wealth outside of the stock market.

In this new role, Winslow will lead Yieldstreet’s efforts to provide investors with a simple, personalized end-to-end experience. This includes frictionless onboarding, robust investing tools, relevant educational content, experienced support, transparent performance reporting and more. Some immediate focus areas include:

Investor education: Yieldstreet offers a robust library of proprietary content that helps meet the needs of both new and experienced private market investors throughout their journey.

Expanding distribution: Through new marketing capabilities, partnerships and channels, Yieldstreet will continue to seek to reach and onboard new investors.

Winslow will lead Yieldstreet’s Design, Product Management and Investor Relations/Customer Support teams, reporting to founder and CEO Milind Mehere.

“Rick’s deep experience in developing and elevating financial services products makes him an ideal addition to our growing team,” said Mehere. “We believe private market alternatives should be a fundamental part of every investor’s portfolio, and Rick’s experience and leadership will help us make that mission a reality.”

Prior to joining Yieldstreet, Winslow served as Chief Product Officer at Kabbage, where he helped pioneer an entirely new category of automated cash-flow solutions for small businesses. Winslow also previously served as Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company and Head of Digital Innovation at Capital One Commercial Banking.

“Yieldstreet is expanding access to private markets by simplifying the end-to-end investing experience,” said Winslow. “I’m excited to work with a mission-driven company that is creating transparency, leveling the playing field and putting investors first.”

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet believes that private market alternatives should be a fundamental part of an investment portfolio. The company empowers investors to grow their wealth outside of the stock market by curating private market alternatives from top investment managers, all on one easy to use platform.

Yieldstreet provides access to the broadest range of private market options to help investors diversify beyond the ups and downs of the stock market. Its award-winning platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Credit, and Art.

Since inception, offerings on Yieldstreet have delivered an annualized net return of 9.61%*, in line with their targets. For disclosure regarding this return figure, detailed platform performance and asset class insights, click here.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections may not reflect actual future performance. All securities involve risk and may result in significant losses.

