Leading Integrated CX Provider InMoment Appoints Executive Chairman John Lewis as Chief Executive Officer

 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

InMoment (or the “Company”), the leader in Integrated CX solutions, today announced the appointment of John Lewis as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Lewis, who has served over the past few years as InMoment’s Executive Chairman, brings deep expertise in the information services and software analytics sectors, as well as significant experience transforming and scaling rapidly growing businesses. Lewis also serves as an Executive Partner at Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”), a leading private equity firm that has been majority owner of InMoment since May 2019.

“I am honored and excited to serve as InMoment’s CEO and lead the Company into its next chapter,” said Lewis. “As Executive Chairman, I have seen firsthand the incredible growth and product adoption that InMoment has achieved over the last several years. InMoment’s unique combination of world-class technology and expert service enables clients to integrate growing and disparate customer signals and separate predictive understanding from the noise. Our commitment to providing actionable customer intelligence and differentiated value to clients worldwide will serve to strengthen our position as the leader in Integrated CX.”

In his role as Global President of Nielsen Holdings, Lewis oversaw businesses comprising approximately two thirds of the company’s overall revenue, helping to accelerate revenue growth and enhanced profitability in those segments and for the company as a whole. Lewis’s relevant industry expertise and experience leading global organizations will enable InMoment to continue to execute on its growth strategy, while enhancing its ability to help clients around the world integrate customer signals and transform their customer outcomes.

InMoment is poised to emerge as the leader in Integrated CX following the completion of several key strategic acquisitions and recognition as a leading customer intelligence provider across multiple industries, including B2B, food services, healthcare, and retail. The Company’s unique offering of industry-standard technology and expert services, as well as its innovative XI Platform, which integrates both transactional and brand-oriented relationship CX, provides InMoment with a key competitive advantage. As CEO, Lewis will focus on deepening and expanding the Company’s market-leading innovation and strengthening this advantage for the benefit of its customers. He succeeds Andrew Joiner, who is departing InMoment after serving as Chief Executive Officer since 2017.

“I would like to thank Andrew for his many contributions to InMoment’s evolution and growth,” added Lewis. “His keen eye for product and technology was invaluable, and I am grateful for the company and momentum he has built.”

About InMoment

​​Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

CONTACT: Kelley K. Johnson, InMoment,kelley.johnson@inmoment.com801-368-1183

KEYWORD: UTAH UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE

SOURCE: InMoment

PUB: 09/22/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 09:02 AM

