Mongoose Launches Cadence Chat Solution to Reach Students, Promote Student Success, and Battle Enrollment Declines

Mongoose, a pioneer in conversational software for the higher education industry, today announced the launch of Cadence Chat, an online engagement solution that helps colleges and universities build authentic relationships with website visitors. Cadence Chat is a new solution that’s built into Mongoose’s Cadence product suite, which is focused on helping higher education institutions streamline communications and enhance relationships throughout the student lifecycle, in part to combat declining enrollment and retention rates.

Client feedback drove the design for an integrated text and chat platform that is aligned with the communication preferences of digital native audiences, including students. Institutions using Mongoose’s chat solution have generated an average of 1,600 incremental inquiries and $1.2 million in incremental revenue, while saving 78 staff days in a single recruitment cycle.

“Our Mongoose representative was able to answer the team’s questions about the mapping, flow, design and functionality to get us up-and-running in one afternoon,” said a director of admissions at a southeastern, four-year, private university. “The ability to export data from Cadence Chat, including IP addresses, makes a significant difference in our ability to provide the customized support prospective students need to thrive.”

Cadence Chat elevates the ability for higher education institutions to:

Communicate with students and other web visitors where they are with 24/7 self-service virtual support, seamless chat to text capabilities and live chat for personalized support.

with 24/7 self-service virtual support, seamless chat to text capabilities and live chat for personalized support. Accelerate the enrollment funnel using automated lead file export to track new leads and increase lead capture rates by identifying anonymous website visitors.

using automated lead file export to track new leads and increase lead capture rates by identifying anonymous website visitors. Easily integrate into existing systems for easier and faster implementation and adoption with unlimited users and conversation volume.

for easier and faster implementation and adoption with unlimited users and conversation volume. Demonstrate ROI to leadership with data analysis and usage metrics.

“First impressions matter, and from the moment visitors arrive on your website, they are forming opinions about the institution. Communication is a primary driver of how that impression is developed,” said David Marshall, President and Founder, Mongoose. “Students are often overwhelmed by an unwieldy process with lots of moving parts, and they’re wary of requests for information forms, making it challenging for higher education institutions to provide a personal touch when it comes to outreach and support. While higher education faces overall drops in enrollment and retention, institutions that invest in engagement technology to support authentic, personal outreach strategies will have a competitive advantage over those who continue using one-size-fits all approaches.”

The platform offers more than a chatbot, providing institutions with solutions that save staff time while increasing enrollment, retention rates, tuition revenue and website leads. Mongoose clients will have access to live chat with the option to add automated Chat playbooks for Admissions/Enrollment and Student Success teams, with more playbook versions to be introduced. Mongoose’s proven best practices empower teams to successfully meet enrollment and retention goals for more positive overall student outcomes.

To learn more about Cadence Chat and how higher education institutions can benefit please visit: https://www.mongooseresearch.com/cadence.

About Mongoose

From text-to-chat, make every message count™. Mongoose believes that having the right communications between the right people at the right time helps students, alumni and staff reach their goals and aspirations. Colleges and universities enjoy a 200% inquiry increase, a 98% student retention rate, and doubled donations with Cadence, the industry’s first and only solution built by higher ed professionals for higher ed leaders. Cadence engagement solutions empowers 750+ institutions to advance and inspire students’ success by increasing enrollment, engagement, retention, and alumni gifts. For more information about Mongoose, please visit https://www.mongooseresearch.com/. All rights reserved.

