Lazurite™ to Work with LG Electronics USA as a Reseller of LG Surgical Monitors

Medical device and technology company Lazurite™ Holdings LLC announced today that it is working with LG Electronics USA as a reseller of LG’s high-performance surgical display monitors.

Lazurite features an LG high-performance surgical display monitor in its exhibit at medical conferences such as the May 2022 meeting of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. The monitor in the foreground is an LG 32HL710S. The large screen on the backdrop is an LG C1 OLED.

“We’re delighted to announce that we are working with LG Electronics USA as a reseller of their surgical monitors,” said Eugene Malinskiy, chief executive officer and co-founder of Lazurite. “LG’s monitors offer impeccable clarity and definition to help ensure that surgeons are getting the high quality images that they need.”

“We welcome Lazurite as a reseller for LG’s 27HJ713S-W and 32HL714S-W surgical monitors,” said Tony Burford, Sr. engineer/account manager-medical displays.

LG Medical Displays

As an original equipment manufacturer, LG Electronics USA-Commercial Displays is proud to empower its “Life’s Good” mantra to all customers through innovation, vertical expertise, and connected support, and remains dedicated to delivering outstanding solutions specifically for medical professionals. LG Medical Displays are built to meet international medical digital image standards medical professionals expect, including:

• Diagnostic Displays with IPS and a wide viewing angle help ensure that medical images can be viewed clearly from virtually any angle (178 degrees with minimal color distortion);

•DICOM Part 14 compliant Clinical Review Displays that deliver highly consistent images, even for grayscale tones that may vary even between two displays of the same model;

• 4k Surgical Displays that support sRGB 115% and multiple signals on one screen for high-quality color reproduction

LG Medical Display solutions instill confidence and trust by providing outstanding performance, precise images, and reliability.

About LG Electronics USA

For more information on LG’s medical display monitors, please visit www.lgsolutions.com. The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

About Lazurite

Lazurite is a pre-revenue medical device startup company backed by private capital. The company has raised more than $25 million to date from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 70 physician champions. The Cleveland-based company (est. 2015) designs devices to set new operating-room standards for efficiency and patient safety. Lazurite’s current product pipeline includes devices that incorporate their patented camera technology and laser light technology. Lazurite’s technologies are protected by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio. For more information, see: https://lazurite.co.

