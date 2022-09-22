ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

DJI Announces Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal and OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 3; Now In Stock at B&H Photo

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6U2g_0i5ockhb00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

B&H is pleased to announce the upgraded Osmo Mobile 6 and its corresponding OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 3 for an even more compact all-in-one filming solution for your content creating needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005232/en/

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal for Smartphones (Photo: Business Wire)

Design Improvements

Compared to its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 has the same size built-in extension rod and 3-axis stabilization for ultra-smooth video. However, the updated version offers optimized button controls and locks for more intuitive control. A status panel allows you to view your gimbal mode more accurately. An axis lock secures the gimbal when not in use to prevent strain on the motors and make storage more convenient, and a side wheel can control the zoom and focus. Overall, the Osmo Mobile 6’s joystick has been improved overall for a more comfortable grip and smoother operating experience.

Interface and Functionality

Internal improvements to the smartphone gimbal improve the quality of your video while making setup more efficient. The Mobile 6 features magnetic alignment detection to ensure that your phone is properly affixed to the gimbal. This ensures the gimbal does not sustain damage to its motors if misaligned and that your smartphone is secure prior to use. Looking to upgrade the mount? Go for the OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 3 which can accommodate larger smartphones up to 3.3” wide and 10.2 oz with the case attached. Integrated LED lights on either side of the clamp improve your image’s visibility for great lighting in your vlogs without needing an additional accessory.

Improvements also come to the DJI’s ActiveTrack interface with the new ActiveTrack 5.0 for more stable tracking at longer distances and enabling use the front camera to track your subject. Quick launch capabilities allow you to pick up your gimbal and start shooting without requiring tedious rebalancing. An integrated mode button switches between gimbal modes seamlessly.

Read more about the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 at B&H Explora

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005232/en/

CONTACT: Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS PHOTOGRAPHY COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER BLOGGING

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video

PUB: 09/22/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Smartphone#Gimbal#Dji Osmo#Smart Phone#B H Photo#Osmo Mobile 6#Om Magnetic Phone Clamp 3#Functionality Internal
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy