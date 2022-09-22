DJI Announces Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal and OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 3; Now In Stock at B&H Photo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

B&H is pleased to announce the upgraded Osmo Mobile 6 and its corresponding OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 3 for an even more compact all-in-one filming solution for your content creating needs.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal for Smartphones (Photo: Business Wire)

Design Improvements

Compared to its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 has the same size built-in extension rod and 3-axis stabilization for ultra-smooth video. However, the updated version offers optimized button controls and locks for more intuitive control. A status panel allows you to view your gimbal mode more accurately. An axis lock secures the gimbal when not in use to prevent strain on the motors and make storage more convenient, and a side wheel can control the zoom and focus. Overall, the Osmo Mobile 6’s joystick has been improved overall for a more comfortable grip and smoother operating experience.

Interface and Functionality

Internal improvements to the smartphone gimbal improve the quality of your video while making setup more efficient. The Mobile 6 features magnetic alignment detection to ensure that your phone is properly affixed to the gimbal. This ensures the gimbal does not sustain damage to its motors if misaligned and that your smartphone is secure prior to use. Looking to upgrade the mount? Go for the OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 3 which can accommodate larger smartphones up to 3.3” wide and 10.2 oz with the case attached. Integrated LED lights on either side of the clamp improve your image’s visibility for great lighting in your vlogs without needing an additional accessory.

Improvements also come to the DJI’s ActiveTrack interface with the new ActiveTrack 5.0 for more stable tracking at longer distances and enabling use the front camera to track your subject. Quick launch capabilities allow you to pick up your gimbal and start shooting without requiring tedious rebalancing. An integrated mode button switches between gimbal modes seamlessly.

Read more about the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 at B&H Explora

