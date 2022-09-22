VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Legend Trading, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateway. By integrating Legend Trading, KuCoin will bring a smooth fiat on-ramp payment experience with zero fees and allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with bank transfers via USD, EUR, AUD, JPY, and more.

KuCoin Integrates Legend Trading for a Smooth Fiat On-Ramps Payment Experience with Zero Fees (Photo: Business Wire)

Legend Trading is a leading crypto trading firm that offers a comprehensive fiat-to-crypto gateway for crypto exchanges, wallets, banks, and NFT platforms to integrate and enable their customers to buy and sell crypto with bank transfers and credit/debit cards. It supports seven different fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, and JPY for fast-transfer services. It is trusted by 700+ institutional clients and has over $10 billion annual trading volume.

As the “People’s Exchange”, KuCoin is committed to lowering the threshold for users to enter the crypto world and providing better fiat-to-crypto transaction services. By integrating Legend Trading payments, its institutional-grade trading service allows access to the most competitive fiat-to-crypto pricing, zero fees, deep liquidity, and the ability to make bigger bank transfers, which will bring great convenience to fiat users seeking to purchase cryptos.

Johnny Lyu, Chief Executive Officer at KuCoin, said:

“Fiat on-ramps are the gateway for crypto newcomers. To allow new users to buy crypto with ease, KuCoin currently supports 50+ fiat currencies and over 70 payment methods, such as VISA, PayPal, Mastercard, and more. Partnering with Legend Trading will provide even more trading options to our crypto community and enable KuCoin to expand its accessibility globally.”

Curis Wang, Chief Operation Officer at Legend Trading, commented on the partnership:

“Legend Trading is glad to partner with KuCoin, one of the most innovative exchanges in the world, and we’re excited to help bolster its services to clients. Our company has been very successful in providing OTC services to professional institutions. Now we are bringing our services to the much bigger retail-user market by offering a fiat-to-crypto gateway. We hope that our solution will help the major institutions and accelerate the broad adoption of cryptocurrency eventually.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides spot trading, margin trading, P2Pfiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, please, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a leading crypto trading firm with a $10 billion+ yearly trading volume. Its over-the-counter (OTC) trading service offers deep liquidity and customizable services that are suited for brokerage firms, investment advisors, family offices, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. Legend Trading also offers a comprehensive fiat-to-crypto gateway for banks, crypto exchanges, wallets, and NFT platforms to integrate and enable their customers to buy/sell crypto with bank transfers and credit/debit cards.

For more information, please visit https://www.legendtrading.com/.

