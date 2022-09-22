Koch Modular Process Systems to Discuss Optimal Mixing in Agitated Extraction Columns at ISEC 2022

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular reaction and mass transfer systems, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the International Solvent Extraction Conference (ISEC) at the Chalmers University of Technology in Göteborg, Sweden, September 26-30, 2022.

Koch Modular will discuss optimal mixing in agitated extraction columns at this year’s convention. When designing an agitated column, the goal is to find the optimal speed to produce the best possible efficiency. Companies typically have two options for providing mixing in agitated columns: rotating type impellers and reciprocating plates.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:50 pm CEST., Koch Modular Extraction Technology Manager Donald Glatz will explore the relative benefits of these two mixing techniques and how each can be used to provide the best column design for different types of two-phase systems for liquid-liquid extraction (LLE).

“The International Solvent Extraction Conference has always been an important event for us and a chance to engage directly with a wide range of industry colleagues––from early career researchers through to established engineers,” said Glatz. “We’re excited to bring our unique knowledge to the table to further enrich the extraction technology field and to address the challenges that would otherwise limit the process development capabilities of companies worldwide,” Glatz added.

Koch Modular’s extraction technology group has over 50 years of liquid-liquid extraction experience and has designed more than 300 commercial extraction columns. The company’s LLE columns are engineered to fulfill the challenging purification requirements in the flavor and fragrance, renewable chemicals, energy transition, mining and metals, pharmaceutical, biotech, petrochemical, and chemical industries.

As an exhibitor, Koch Modular is looking forward to networking opportunities and sharing its expertise on extraction technology and applications within the chemical processing industry. Our experienced extraction engineers will be available for a chat during the conference.

About Koch Modular

Koch Modular has successfully designed and constructed modular process systems for the global Chemical Processing Industry for over 40 years. Specializing in mass transfer, Koch Modular supports innovative technology companies on their pathway from concept to commercialization, providing pilot testing and process conceptualization services, process design package development, detailed engineering, and modular constructed systems. To learn more, visit kochmodular.com.

