Affirm and Amazon Introduce Pay-Over-Time Option to Customers in Canada

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon to Canada, bringing increased payment flexibility and transparency to customers shopping on Amazon.ca. This payment option will be available during checkout to all eligible customers in both English and French within the next month.

Customers who select Affirm as a payment option during checkout on Amazon.ca will go through a quick, free soft credit check that won’t impact their credit score. In seconds, Affirm’s technology will determine available payment options for each customer. If approved, eligible customers will be able to split their purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments. From the start, eligible customers will know how many monthly payments they have and when they’ll be done paying. Even if they’re late or miss a payment, a customer’s total payment amount will not increase, and they will not be charged a late or hidden fee.

“We’re always looking to enhance the paying experience for our customers, including how and when they can pay for their orders,” shares David Williams, Vice President of Amazon Payment Products. “Introducing Affirm in Canada gives our customers another flexible payment option for their purchases.”

“Since launching with Amazon in the U.S., we’ve been providing eligible Amazon customers with a powerful tool to responsibly increase their purchasing power,” said Geoff Kott, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are excited to bring customers shopping on Amazon.ca the opportunity to pay for everyday items and milestone purchases with Affirm as we deliver the same level of transparency and flexibility that customers have come to expect from Affirm across our markets in North America and beyond.”

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

The Associated Press

