Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/

Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)

Vanounou’s appointment further deepens Forter’s leadership bench following Sharda Caro Del Castillo and Scott Schenkel joining the company’s board of directors. The news comes on the heels of Forter earning a top-50 spot on the Forbes Cloud 100.

Vanounou brings over 25 years of technical development, analytics and enterprise software experience to Forter. Prior to this role, Vanounou served as CEO of Varada, a big data analytics startup, where he led the company to its successful acquisition by Starburst. Prior to Varada, Eran served as LivePerson’s CTO [NASDAQ: LPSN] and before that he led product and engineering teams at companies such as Sun Microsystems, Oracle and NICE Systems.

“Forter’s well established leadership in the digital commerce space is indisputable. I’m thrilled to join such a seasoned team that has reshaped how businesses think about trust in digital commerce, and using its deep understanding of identity to fight fraud, delight customers and operate at scale,” said Vanounou.

“Eran’s expertise in leading high-performing teams will be critical as we double down on our commitment to product excellence,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter. “We invest heavily in innovation and Eran will help ensure our portfolio stays ahead of fraudsters and at the forefront of our market.”

Vanounou will take the place of Forter’s former CTO Iftah Gideoni, who is retiring.

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Sephora, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/

CONTACT: Alyssa Pallotti/Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Forter

forter@touchdownpr.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE PAYMENTS SECURITY

SOURCE: Forter

PUB: 09/22/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 09:03 AM