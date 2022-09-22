Central Garden & Pet Releases Inaugural Impact Report Outlining Sustainability Priorities, Progress and Goals

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Today, Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries, released its inaugural Central Impact Report detailing the company’s priorities and approach to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Grounded in its purpose to nurture happy and healthy homes, Central has embedded its Central Impact Strategy into its long-term growth agenda so that sustainable practices can be incorporated into long-term planning and day-to-day business decisions.

“At Central Garden & Pet, we believe that home is central to life, and we strive to be Central to home. This is why we are committed to doing our part to protect the planet, care for the local communities we serve, and provide a safe and rewarding place to work for the more than 7,000 dedicated Central employees,” said Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer, Central Garden & Pet. “Because the Garden and Pet industries mean a great deal to so many, we understand that we have not only the opportunity but also the responsibility to make a difference and drive positive change.”

The company’s Central Impact Strategy focuses on three priorities, where the company believes it can drive meaningful change. The company will measure its progress across 10 critical areas, which are embedded inside each of these priorities.

Over the last few years, Central has invested in key areas across the enterprise to propel this important work forward and advance its commitment to becoming a more sustainable company. Highlights of progress described in the report include:

80 million pounds of recycled or reused materials incorporated into Central products

3,800 MWh of energy conserved or diverted from greenhouse gas-emitting sources through greater energy efficiency and use of clean energy

830 metric tons of greenhouse gases mitigated through the use of clean energy across several large manufacturing sites

800 million pollinators supported through Central branded wildflower seeds, live goods and pest control products

$1.7 million in monetary and product donations to communities and charitable organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Best Friends and local schools and hospitals across the country

22% reduction in safety incidents due to improved safety measures at our sites

To view the Central Impact Report and learn more about the company’s beliefs, actions and sustainability progress, please visit https://ir.central.com/centralimpact

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

