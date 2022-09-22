Northwell Health surpasses $1 billion goal in its first system-wide fundraising campaign

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest non-profit healthcare provider and private employer, today announced it surpassed the $1 billion goal in its first system-wide comprehensive fundraising campaign. Funds raised have accelerated innovation and advanced the quality of health care in the New York region and elsewhere.

Northwell leaders, led by President and CEO Michael Dowling, represent key areas that a $400 million campaign extension will support including behavioral health, health equity, cancer and expansion of care in Manhattan, as well as ongoing priorities in employee wellness and at community hospitals. From left: Debbie Salas-Lopez, MD, MPH; Michael Dowling; Maxine Carrington, JD; back row: Daniel Baker, MD; John Q. Young, MD, MPP, PhD; and Richard Barakat, MD.

Outpacing the Impossible: The Northwell Campaign supports Northwell’s promise to the people and communities it serves. The campaign, which was publicly launched in October 2018, supports capital projects, improves hospitals and clinical programs, advances research and funds endowment. Since its inception, nearly 170,000 donors — including individuals, corporations and foundations — contributed more than $1.02 billion to support the following areas:

Programmatic gifts totaling $422 million;

Capital gifts totaling $412 million;

Endowment gifts totaling $186 million.

“We don’t believe in limits. We set a goal to raise $1 billion and we’ve done that,” said Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling. “The extraordinary generosity from our donors has significantly boosted advancements in research, education, prevention and treatment. Philanthropy is an investment in one another, in our community and in the future, and it saves and improves people’s lives.”

Top programmatic, capital and endowment campaign achievements

The funds raised to date have supported important advancements across Northwell’s service area including the creation of the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, the Clifford and Randi Lane Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit, the Beverly and Attilio Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion, the Rahat & S. Zaki Hossain Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, the Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases and the Helen & Alan Greene Lobby at North Shore University Hospital; the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital; the Corey Critical Care Pavilion and the Kanas Regional Heart Center at Peconic Bay Medical Center; the Entenmann Family Campus and the Bohlsen Neurosciences Center at South Shore University Hospital; the Children’s Medical Fund Center for Diagnostic Studies, the Damaghi Family Pediatric Surgical Operating Complex and the Gertrude and Louis Feil Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at Cohen Children’s Medical Center; the Seema Boesky Heart Center at Northern Westchester Hospital; the Friedman Transgender Health and Wellness Program at Lenox Hill Hospital; the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital and the Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore, NY; the addition of several caregiver centers at Northwell hospitals to enhance patient and family experience; and the advancement of work in clinical trials, neuroscience, autoimmunity and bioelectronic medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. For a comprehensive list of capital and programmatic achievements visit give.northwell.edu/campaignachievements.

A substantial $186 million was raised during the Outpacing the Impossible campaign to support Northwell’s flourishing endowment program, which provides financial support in perpetuity to sustain key leadership, faculty positions and programs. In particular, $60 million in support — nearly one third of the endowment total — came from Donald and Barbara Zucker toward scholarship support and to train the next generation of healthcare professionals at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Additionally, a transformational gift to endow the Katz Institute for Women’s Health ensures the advancement of care to address and treat the unique healthcare needs of women. Donor support also created 13 newly endowed professorships and chairs since the launch of the campaign, allowing Northwell to elevate recruitment and attract the most talented researchers, clinicians and scholars. To learn more about endowment at Northwell visit give.northwell.edu/endowment.

Employees support Northwell’s mission and fuel campaign success

Among the campaign’s donors are 11,600 employees — including 100 percent of Northwell’s leadership — who contributed more than $15 million to the campaign. Employees have supported areas across Northwell including the Caregivers Support Fund, which was created to help Northwell team members whose families were financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and remains in place for those facing adversity.

“When donors support us, they are affirming their belief in Northwell and their commitment to raising health in our communities,” said Brian Lally, Northwell’s senior vice president and chief development officer. “Our communities and employees have come together to support the philanthropic needs of our organization. In order to Outpace the Impossible, our work is never done. We’re using this momentum to extend our campaign and provide additional support in critical areas where the need is great.”

Campaign momentum propels extension in new priority areas

With the success of the $1 billion milestone, the Outpacing the Impossible campaign will extend through December 2024 to raise an additional $400 million. Funds will support four key areas — behavioral health, health equity, cancer and expansion of care in Manhattan — in addition to ongoing priorities across Northwell’s footprint including continued support for employee wellness initiatives and advancement of care at community hospitals. Goals in each focus area include:

Behavioral Health

Improve child and adolescent behavioral health by creating a unified center of excellence, and training and recruiting professionals with expertise in pediatric behavioral health and research.

Health Equity

Provide transformational change within the communities we serve focusing on inequities in health care; addressing social determinants of health; and promoting research, education and innovation.

Cancer

Build a cancer enterprise to include a cancer hospital in Northwell’s central region and develop new treatments, expand clinical trials, improve outcomes and offer comprehensive survivorship programs to care for our patients holistically. We treat more New Yorkers diagnosed with cancer than any other healthcare provider in the state, with nearly 20,000 patients receiving cancer care at Northwell each year, according to the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS) inpatient and ambulatory surgery data (2020).

Manhattan

Build a new state-of-the-art outpatient medical pavilion including a cancer center and expand access to care for New Yorkers.

As a nonprofit organization, Northwell reinvests all funds into the communities it serves. Philanthropy helps advance medicine by expanding and diversifying clinical trials and propelling innovative approaches to help address society’s systemic challenges in providing high-quality, accessible health care to all communities.

To learn more about Outpacing the Impossible: The Northwell Campaign , including the areas of impact and the donors who are making a difference, visit https://give.northwell.edu/outpacing-impossible. To view the Portraits of Possible campaign success video, visit give.northwell.edu/portraits.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 80,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu .

