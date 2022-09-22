ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwell Health surpasses $1 billion goal in its first system-wide fundraising campaign

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest non-profit healthcare provider and private employer, today announced it surpassed the $1 billion goal in its first system-wide comprehensive fundraising campaign. Funds raised have accelerated innovation and advanced the quality of health care in the New York region and elsewhere.

Northwell leaders, led by President and CEO Michael Dowling, represent key areas that a $400 million campaign extension will support including behavioral health, health equity, cancer and expansion of care in Manhattan, as well as ongoing priorities in employee wellness and at community hospitals. From left: Debbie Salas-Lopez, MD, MPH; Michael Dowling; Maxine Carrington, JD; back row: Daniel Baker, MD; John Q. Young, MD, MPP, PhD; and Richard Barakat, MD. Credit Northwell Health

Outpacing the Impossible: The Northwell Campaign supports Northwell’s promise to the people and communities it serves. The campaign, which was publicly launched in October 2018, supports capital projects, improves hospitals and clinical programs, advances research and funds endowment. Since its inception, nearly 170,000 donors — including individuals, corporations and foundations — contributed more than $1.02 billion to support the following areas:

  • Programmatic gifts totaling $422 million;
  • Capital gifts totaling $412 million;
  • Endowment gifts totaling $186 million.

“We don’t believe in limits. We set a goal to raise $1 billion and we’ve done that,” said Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling. “The extraordinary generosity from our donors has significantly boosted advancements in research, education, prevention and treatment. Philanthropy is an investment in one another, in our community and in the future, and it saves and improves people’s lives.”

Top programmatic, capital and endowment campaign achievements

The funds raised to date have supported important advancements across Northwell’s service area including the creation of the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, the Clifford and Randi Lane Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit, the Beverly and Attilio Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion, the Rahat & S. Zaki Hossain Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, the Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases and the Helen & Alan Greene Lobby at North Shore University Hospital; the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital; the Corey Critical Care Pavilion and the Kanas Regional Heart Center at Peconic Bay Medical Center; the Entenmann Family Campus and the Bohlsen Neurosciences Center at South Shore University Hospital; the Children’s Medical Fund Center for Diagnostic Studies, the Damaghi Family Pediatric Surgical Operating Complex and the Gertrude and Louis Feil Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at Cohen Children’s Medical Center; the Seema Boesky Heart Center at Northern Westchester Hospital; the Friedman Transgender Health and Wellness Program at Lenox Hill Hospital; the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital and the Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore, NY; the addition of several caregiver centers at Northwell hospitals to enhance patient and family experience; and the advancement of work in clinical trials, neuroscience, autoimmunity and bioelectronic medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. For a comprehensive list of capital and programmatic achievements visit give.northwell.edu/campaignachievements.

A substantial $186 million was raised during the Outpacing the Impossible campaign to support Northwell’s flourishing endowment program, which provides financial support in perpetuity to sustain key leadership, faculty positions and programs. In particular, $60 million in support — nearly one third of the endowment total — came from Donald and Barbara Zucker toward scholarship support and to train the next generation of healthcare professionals at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Additionally, a transformational gift to endow the Katz Institute for Women’s Health ensures the advancement of care to address and treat the unique healthcare needs of women. Donor support also created 13 newly endowed professorships and chairs since the launch of the campaign, allowing Northwell to elevate recruitment and attract the most talented researchers, clinicians and scholars. To learn more about endowment at Northwell visit give.northwell.edu/endowment.

Employees support Northwell’s mission and fuel campaign success

Among the campaign’s donors are 11,600 employees — including 100 percent of Northwell’s leadership — who contributed more than $15 million to the campaign. Employees have supported areas across Northwell including the Caregivers Support Fund, which was created to help Northwell team members whose families were financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and remains in place for those facing adversity.

“When donors support us, they are affirming their belief in Northwell and their commitment to raising health in our communities,” said Brian Lally, Northwell’s senior vice president and chief development officer. “Our communities and employees have come together to support the philanthropic needs of our organization. In order to Outpace the Impossible, our work is never done. We’re using this momentum to extend our campaign and provide additional support in critical areas where the need is great.”

Campaign momentum propels extension in new priority areas

With the success of the $1 billion milestone, the Outpacing the Impossible campaign will extend through December 2024 to raise an additional $400 million. Funds will support four key areas — behavioral health, health equity, cancer and expansion of care in Manhattan — in addition to ongoing priorities across Northwell’s footprint including continued support for employee wellness initiatives and advancement of care at community hospitals. Goals in each focus area include:

  • Behavioral Health
  • Improve child and adolescent behavioral health by creating a unified center of excellence, and training and recruiting professionals with expertise in pediatric behavioral health and research.
  • Health Equity
  • Provide transformational change within the communities we serve focusing on inequities in health care; addressing social determinants of health; and promoting research, education and innovation.
  • Cancer
  • Build a cancer enterprise to include a cancer hospital in Northwell’s central region and develop new treatments, expand clinical trials, improve outcomes and offer comprehensive survivorship programs to care for our patients holistically. We treat more New Yorkers diagnosed with cancer than any other healthcare provider in the state, with nearly 20,000 patients receiving cancer care at Northwell each year, according to the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS) inpatient and ambulatory surgery data (2020).
  • Manhattan
  • Build a new state-of-the-art outpatient medical pavilion including a cancer center and expand access to care for New Yorkers.

As a nonprofit organization, Northwell reinvests all funds into the communities it serves. Philanthropy helps advance medicine by expanding and diversifying clinical trials and propelling innovative approaches to help address society’s systemic challenges in providing high-quality, accessible health care to all communities.

To learn more about Outpacing the Impossible: The Northwell Campaign , including the areas of impact and the donors who are making a difference, visit https://give.northwell.edu/outpacing-impossible. To view the Portraits of Possible campaign success video, visit give.northwell.edu/portraits.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 80,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu .

CONTACT: Kerri Tortorella

516-321-6242

Ktortorel1@northwell.edu

Related
The Associated Press

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign. Dr. Rebecca Kurth in New York City wrote in a four-page letter that she found the 62-year-old heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity to be in “excellent health” in an annual checkup Thursday. The letter noted that Oz has a total cholesterol level that is “borderline elevated” but can be addressed by diet, and referenced that in 2010 he had a polyp -- a growth that sometimes can become cancerous -- removed from his colon. An electrocardiogram — a test that records electrical signals in the heart to detect heart problems — he had Thursday came out normal. “Your examination is healthy, and the blood tests are favorable,” Kurth wrote. She recommended no medication.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or panhandle regions, he said. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on Friday, which he declared “Native American Day” in California. The University of California’s Hastings College of the Law will be known as the College of the Law, San Francisco. The school’s graduates include former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The school was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court who helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County to kill and enslave members of the Yuki Indian tribe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor of the nation’s most populous state, facing a little known and underfunded Republican challenger one year after defeating a recall attempt. With little pressure at home, Newsom has been looking elsewhere to spend some of the $23 million he has in his campaign account. So far, he has bought TV ads in Florida urging people to move to California, newspaper ads in Texas decrying the state’s lax gun laws, and billboards in seven conservative states — including Texas — urging women to come to California if they need an abortion. Now, Newsom is scheduled to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, billed as a talk “on what the nation’s most populous state can teach the other 49 — including (Texas).”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Associated Press

Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following “unauthorized access” to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, on Jan. 7, 2021. A company representative has said they made complete copies of the election management system server and other election system components. Later that month, two men who have been involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results also spent hours inside the elections office with access to the equipment. Trump and his supporters pushed false claims about certain voting machines after he lost his bid for reelection. Authorities have said there was no evidence of widespread problems with voting equipment. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said an investigation into the unauthorized access to the equipment by former Coffee County election officials continues.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized and another man is dead after officials said the man opened fire on the deputy Sunday. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said deputies were called to a home near Sumter after a domestic disturbance was reported. Dennis said the first deputy to reach the house found a garage on fire and was trying to douse the blaze when Leroy Quick Jr. began shooting at the deputy, hitting him at least once. The deputy shot back, Dennis said, and Quick was found unconscious and wounded in the back yard when other deputies arrived. Quick was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at a Columbia hospital, the sheriff said.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Remains found amid search for SC man missing since July

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday. It’s unclear whether the skeletal remains found in Georgetown are those of Wesley Blake. Georgetown police and a volunteer group on Saturday had renewed the search for Blake, who was last seen walking on a Georgetown street on July 29.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (seven, nine, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-one) 04-05-08-12-13-16-20-31-33-36-38-39-55-56-59-62-63-66-67-68 (four, five, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight) Match 4. 09-16-21-24 (nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

