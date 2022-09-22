Beverly Hills Cop 4: More Original Cast Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Sequel

Espresso with lemon tweeests for everybody! Now that Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel has added four more cast members from the original movie.

Eddie Murphy himself has been attached to the new sequel since November of the year 2019, when Netflix first secured the rights from Paramount.

Now, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have also boarded the cast for — as it has a bit clumsily been titled — Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

The original Beverly Hills Cop circa 1984 followed Murphy’s rule-bending Detroit police detective as he ventured to Los Angeles to investigate the murder of a longtime friend. There, he butted heads a bit with Reinhold and Ashton’s by-the-book Beverly Hills loop lawmen (as well as a Baby Jonathan Banks!), though by the end, everyone became a bit better for having worked with each other.

Reinhold went on to appear in both of the first two sequels, while Ashton (pretty wisely) only returned for Beverly Hills Cop II, which featured Brigitte Nielsen as a Big (or at least Tall) Bad.

Pinchot appeared in the original movie (and No. 3) as “Don’t Be Stupid” Serge, master of the lemon twist-turned-survival gear salesman (?), while Reiser played Foley’s gullible pal at the Detroit PD.

No details have yet been released about the Netflix sequel, which is now in production.

Of some relevance, CBS of course previously attempted to being the Beverly Hills Cop franchise to the smaller screen by way of a 2013 pilot that starred Brandon T. Jackson (Tropic Thunder) as Axel Foley’s son Aaron. The pilot reportedly tested well but ultimately died on the vine because Murphy (per a 2019 interview with our sister site IndieWire) refused to make recurring appearances on the show.