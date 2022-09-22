ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Head-On South Jersey Crash

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A 34-year-old man was killed and another driver was seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 12:41 p.m., Hamilton police responded to Millville Avenue at Pittsburg Avenue for a two-car motor vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by Justin Vanaman of Rosenhayn, Cumberland County, was traveling westbound on Millville Avenue in the area of milepost 25. The vehicle crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with a 2019 Infinity QX50, driven by Lois Ewen, 80, of Milmay, Atlantic County.

Vanaman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Ewen was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted around the area for approximately 4 hours while the accident was investigated, and the debris was cleared.

Township of Hamilton Rescue, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, Mays Landing Fire Department, Laureldale Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, and the State of New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the on-scene investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Ofc. Mandela or Det. Tantum of the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood

A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Accidents
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Accidents
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Traffic Accident#Toyota Matrix#Atlanticare Paramedics#Richland Fire Department
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Saturday Morning

Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Pine Street and E 11th Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding officers found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds. That patient was treated by medical crews before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County

One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pa. driver indicted in crash that killed N.J. corrections officer

A grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania motorist on charges that he was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a disabled car on a New Jersey highway last year, killing an off-duty corrections officer. Trevor M. Annunziata, 28, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was driving a car...
LANSDALE, PA
987thecoast.com

South Jersey Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Crash

20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.
MILLVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield, NJ, Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts

There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Child On Respirator After Near Drowning At Jersey Shore Motel Pool: Report

A 5-year-old girl was on a respirator after a near-drowning in a motel pool in North Wildwood Thursday, Sept. 22, NJ Advance Media reported. The girl had been staying with her family at the Roman Holiday Resort motel on John F. Kennedy Beach Drive and was seen jumping in and out of the pool with other children on surveillance footage, when she hit her head on another child's elbow and went under the water sometime around 5:50 p.m., the outlet said citing local police.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
368K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy