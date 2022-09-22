Read full article on original website
Terrie Trippel
3d ago
Did she steal the ornaments she’s selling from the White House that taxpayers paid for???
TMG
3d ago
Omg. Her whole world is imploding and she is worried about Christmas? What a moron.
dmerit
3d ago
She, 'just don't care'. Wouldn't believe a word she say's.
MSNBC
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Jimmy Kimmel Just Called Donald Trump 'Mar-A-Lardo' And Said He Can 'Barely Read'
Jimmy Kimmel’s first show following his extended summer break went off with a bang, as the 54-year-old comedian wasted no time in slamming Donald Trump and the terrible last few months the former POTUS has had!. “Trump is in serious legal trouble,” Kimmel said on his late night show...
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments. The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who...
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’
Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back
Trump referred to himself as "former" president in a Fox News interview, then quickly reversed. "I hate to use the word 'former,' because I have a lot of problems with what happened," he added. Trump has yet to admit losing the 2020 election in public, though reports said he has...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Trump queried the valet who brought him his Diet Cokes on how he could stay in office after the 2020 election, book says
Trump signaled his refusal to leave office after the 2020 election, per a forthcoming book. Trump even asked the valet who brought his Diet Cokes to the Oval Office what he should do. CNN reported on details from Maggie Haberman's upcoming book "Confidence Man." Donald Trump queried aides — including...
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election "affirms the reality of the danger" of his efforts to overturn the election. Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New...
Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip
Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents
Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”. In The Divider: Trump in the...
