The post-Week 4 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are up to #14 in the Coaches Poll and #16 in the AP Poll after a road win over the Iowa State Cyclones. This week’s opponent, Oklahoma State, is 7 and 9, respectively. The Cowboys did not play this week. Oklahoma’s loss to KSU in Norman last night dropped them to 16 and 18, respectively. Joining OU, OSU, and Baylor in the rankings, at least in the AP Poll, is Kansas St at 25.

WACO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO