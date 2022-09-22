Read full article on original website
Baylor vs. Iowa State — The Morning After — Links, Notes, Tweets
Family stuff is going to keep me from doing a Thoughts post until much later in the day, if not tomorrow, so I thought I would take the opportunity this morning to put something up recapping the day that was for Baylor and the Big 12 Conference. First, our game:
Week 4 Rankings Update: Baylor Now #14 in Coaches Poll, #16 in AP
The post-Week 4 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are up to #14 in the Coaches Poll and #16 in the AP Poll after a road win over the Iowa State Cyclones. This week’s opponent, Oklahoma State, is 7 and 9, respectively. The Cowboys did not play this week. Oklahoma’s loss to KSU in Norman last night dropped them to 16 and 18, respectively. Joining OU, OSU, and Baylor in the rankings, at least in the AP Poll, is Kansas St at 25.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Set For 2:30 PM Kickoff on FOX
The first rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship between 3-1 Baylor and 3-0 Oklahoma State has reportedly been set for a 2:30 kickoff on FOX this coming Saturday in Waco. Both teams should be ranked in/around the Top 15 for this game. Oklahoma State was off this week and...
Instant Reaction: Baylor @ Iowa State
Blake Shapen showed up and the Defense did their job as the Baylor Bears have their best win of the 2022 season, taking down Iowa State 31-24. The Cyclones had an 11 game conference home win streak, and the Bears hadn’t won in Ames since 2016. It’s the 4th straight one possession finish between the two, in what has become one of the more fun, budding rivalries in the Big 12.
DBR: Friday, September 23rd, 2022
Tonight is another Go Gold game as soccer takes on Oklahoma in the first conference game of the season. There will be pom poms and t-shirts for fans, so get out and wear your gold!. Strong Start in ITA Regionals. On the first day of competition in the ITA Regional...
