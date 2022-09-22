Read full article on original website
Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO
At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash...
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says White-Collar Jobs Bubble 'Bursting Right Before Our Eyes'
“Big Short” fame investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry has yet again sounded the alarm on white-collar jobs burgeoning unsustainably amid a falling market and fears of an economic recession. What Happened: Burry, late on Sunday, tweeted that the "white collar employment bubble is bursting right before our...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation PLC PLC.U))) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DBV Technologies S.A. (""DBV" or the "Company") DBVT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether DBV and certain...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Sterling plunges to record low against dollar as tax cuts plans alarm investors – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as sterling slumps to a record low against the US dollar
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Here's Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Is Heading Below $14,000
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten recently said that technology indices are due for further declines, and he believes the drop will drive Bitcoin BTC/USD to new bear market lows. Merten said that a fall for the NASDAQ is bad news for Bitcoin and gives a rough price target for the leading digital asset.
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Alibaba Rises, Nio Muted But EV Rivals Rally: Hong Kong Stocks Buck The Trend As Asia Markets Bleed
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Monday, defying a wider Asia trend as most markets in the region were still plagued by negative sentiment triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike and outlook. The benchmark Hang Seng was 0.27% higher in early trading, while bourses in...
Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why
Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
