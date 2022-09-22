ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Considerations of Transplant and JAK Inhibition Guide Treatment for a Patient With Myelofibrosis

During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Andrew Kuykendall, MD, discussed the treatment options for a patient with myelofibrosis based on factors including platelet count. KUYKENDALL: When you’re thinking about a patient with myelofibrosis, what’s the trigger to initiate therapy for a patient like this?. WANG: Symptoms, but...
CANCER
Healthline

Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?

Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
CANCER
survivornet.com

The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study

Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

LEAP-002 Trial of Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Combo Misses Key End Points in uHCC

In an interview with Targeted Oncology Richard Finn, MD, discussed the implications of the LEAP-002 trial. Though the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) achieved the longest median overall survival (OS) ever reported in the first-line for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), the primary end points of OS and progression-free survival (PFS) did not meet pre-specified statistical significance in the phase 3 LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Tumor#Diseases#General Health#Mvac
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Lee Reviews Trials Supporting IO/TKI Combinations in Frontline RCC

During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD, discussed the latest data supporting the use of lenvatinib/pembrolizumab as frontline therapy for patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the recommended frontline regimens for advanced RCC with clear cell histology?. LEE: The National...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Lung cancer treatment: Specific gene mutation may be a key

Lung cancer can be deadly, but experts are continuing to develop diverse and more targeted treatment options. One area of interest is how to treat lung cancers that are caused by the mutations of a specific gene. Data from a new study found that the mutated KRAS gene influences the...
CANCER
curetoday.com

Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC liver cancer, is the most common type of liver cancer. HCC develops from liver cells and is more likely to develop in a liver with scarring from infection. Scarring of the liver is known as cirrhosis. Common infections that cause liver scarring include hepatitis B and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response

The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
CANCER
Nature.com

Insights and opportunities at the crossroads of cancer and neuroscience

The biological and pathological importance of mutual interactions between the nervous system and cancer have become increasingly evident. The emerging field of cancer neuroscience aims to decipher key signalling factors of cancer"“nervous system crosstalk and to exploit these modulators as targets for improved anticancer therapies. Here we discuss the key achievements in cancer neuroscience research, inspire further interactions on a variety of related research topics, and provide a roadmap for future studies.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

New ASCO Guideline Recommends Integrative Interventions to Manage Cancer Pain

Pain is a clinical challenge for many oncology patients and clinicians, and there's a growing body of evidence showing that integrative therapies can be useful in pain management, according to Heather Greenlee, ND, PhD. A new joint practice guideline from the Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) and the American Society...
CANCER
Healthline

Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy