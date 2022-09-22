Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Considerations of Transplant and JAK Inhibition Guide Treatment for a Patient With Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Andrew Kuykendall, MD, discussed the treatment options for a patient with myelofibrosis based on factors including platelet count. KUYKENDALL: When you’re thinking about a patient with myelofibrosis, what’s the trigger to initiate therapy for a patient like this?. WANG: Symptoms, but...
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
targetedonc.com
LEAP-002 Trial of Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Combo Misses Key End Points in uHCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology Richard Finn, MD, discussed the implications of the LEAP-002 trial. Though the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) achieved the longest median overall survival (OS) ever reported in the first-line for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), the primary end points of OS and progression-free survival (PFS) did not meet pre-specified statistical significance in the phase 3 LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593).
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
When Should You Worry About A Low Heart Rate?
While having a heart rate that's too high isn't healthy, neither is having one that's too low. Learn more about when to worry if your heart rate is low.
This Is The Best Vitamin To Boost Your Immune System At Home, According To A Doctor
Your gut health and immune system go hand in hand, and along with a balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular exercise and sleep, supplementation might also greatly support the journey to better your health. We checked in with a doctor and health experts to learn more about L-glutamine, a supplement often...
targetedonc.com
Lee Reviews Trials Supporting IO/TKI Combinations in Frontline RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD, discussed the latest data supporting the use of lenvatinib/pembrolizumab as frontline therapy for patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the recommended frontline regimens for advanced RCC with clear cell histology?. LEE: The National...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer treatment: Specific gene mutation may be a key
Lung cancer can be deadly, but experts are continuing to develop diverse and more targeted treatment options. One area of interest is how to treat lung cancers that are caused by the mutations of a specific gene. Data from a new study found that the mutated KRAS gene influences the...
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
Medical News Today
What to know about hepatocellular carcinoma
Hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC liver cancer, is the most common type of liver cancer. HCC develops from liver cells and is more likely to develop in a liver with scarring from infection. Scarring of the liver is known as cirrhosis. Common infections that cause liver scarring include hepatitis B and...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
cancernetwork.com
Selpercatinib Granted Full Approval by the FDA for Locally Advanced/Metastatic RET+ NSCLC
Patients with RET fusion–positive locally advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer can now receive treatment with RET inhibitor selpercatinib, which was approved by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to selpercatinib as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer with a RET...
Nature.com
Insights and opportunities at the crossroads of cancer and neuroscience
The biological and pathological importance of mutual interactions between the nervous system and cancer have become increasingly evident. The emerging field of cancer neuroscience aims to decipher key signalling factors of cancer"“nervous system crosstalk and to exploit these modulators as targets for improved anticancer therapies. Here we discuss the key achievements in cancer neuroscience research, inspire further interactions on a variety of related research topics, and provide a roadmap for future studies.
targetedonc.com
New ASCO Guideline Recommends Integrative Interventions to Manage Cancer Pain
Pain is a clinical challenge for many oncology patients and clinicians, and there's a growing body of evidence showing that integrative therapies can be useful in pain management, according to Heather Greenlee, ND, PhD. A new joint practice guideline from the Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) and the American Society...
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
