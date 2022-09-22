ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA's Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition

Image via MacElree Harvey.

West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022.

Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.

Daniel Losco brings 38 years of experience in Commercial and Residential Real Estate matters, as well as Business Transactions, Wills, Trusts and Estates. His clients range from commercial and residential real estate developers, regional lending institutions, condominium associations, local business owners, municipal governments as well as private individuals.

Tom Marconi brings 32 years of experience in Commercial Litigation, Administrative Law, Residential and Commercial Real Estate Conveyancing, and Land Use and Zoning. Marconi has substantial experience counseling clients, handling business transactions, and successfully litigating civil lawsuits in his various practice areas in all Delaware trial courts, the Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

This addition makes MacElree Harvey one of the largest regional firms in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware with 44 lawyers practicing out of 5 offices.

