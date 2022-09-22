Pour in the fun this Saturday at the Muscadine Festival

KENANSVILLE — The wildly popular Muscadine Festival is back and ready to kick off Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature North Carolina wineries showcasing wine products, arts and crafts, children activities, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, contests and live music performances.

For the 16th year, the popular wine-making contest returns, welcoming amateur winemakers to compete in four categories: Muscadine Red, Muscadine White, Muscadine Blush, and Blend, Fruit, or other. The wines will be judged on color, clarity, bouquet, and flavor.

Amateur wine competition entries will be accepted from 8:30-10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Duplin County Cooperative Extension in Kenansville. Each entry must include one 750 ml bottle or two 375 ml bottles — corked and capped.

All wine entries must be homemade, using real fruit. There is no fee to enter wine-making contest. Winners will be showcased at the Muscadine Festival.

Live musical performances will kick off at 10 a.m. with Rivermist, followed by North Tower Band from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and closing the night with Chairmen of the Board taking the stage from 4-7 p.m.