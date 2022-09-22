ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenansville, NC

Pour in the fun this Saturday at the Muscadine Festival

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

KENANSVILLE — The wildly popular Muscadine Festival is back and ready to kick off Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature North Carolina wineries showcasing wine products, arts and crafts, children activities, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, contests and live music performances.

For the 16th year, the popular wine-making contest returns, welcoming amateur winemakers to compete in four categories: Muscadine Red, Muscadine White, Muscadine Blush, and Blend, Fruit, or other. The wines will be judged on color, clarity, bouquet, and flavor.

Amateur wine competition entries will be accepted from 8:30-10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Duplin County Cooperative Extension in Kenansville. Each entry must include one 750 ml bottle or two 375 ml bottles — corked and capped.

All wine entries must be homemade, using real fruit. There is no fee to enter wine-making contest. Winners will be showcased at the Muscadine Festival.

Live musical performances will kick off at 10 a.m. with Rivermist, followed by North Tower Band from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and closing the night with Chairmen of the Board taking the stage from 4-7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

With another East Carolina University gameday in Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend, the city has plenty of events for people to enjoy as well. Donna Washington, Storyteller: Internationally known storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured at the Wright Auditorium where she will bring her deep characterization and folklore tales from 7 to 9 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Kenansville, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#White Wine#Arts And Crafts#Wine Bottles#Wine Competition#Fruit#Rivermist#Board
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tropical Storm Ian forms in Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore. The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Ignorance to racism must be checked

Over the last few weeks, a racial incident that happened at a local nightclub has had people talking, especially on social media. As expected, people have different opinions on the situation, that was inevitable. A lot of people have been able to understand, empathize, and share their similar experiences with the victim, many of whom have been through this as well.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Wilson crews battle early morning fire

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues

SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
460
Followers
482
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy