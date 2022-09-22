During an appearance on the “KayRod Cast,” Barry Bonds talked about how close he was to signing with the New York Yankees. When it comes to the New York Yankees, they have shwon that they are able to bring in the big-name stars. That has helped them win World Series titles over the years. But did they miss out on one of the top stars of the 1990’s and 2000’s?

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO