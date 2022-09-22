There remains no known association between heart disease and marijuana consumption, but patients should know the possible risks. After smoking marijuana, users commonly describe the effects as sedative or relaxing. It places them in a calmer mood and allows the brain to turn off for a little while. But the same can’t be said for the heart. Though more than two million Americans with heart conditions admit to using marijuana, the cardiovascular risks related to cannabis use is not fully understood, a new research paper found.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO