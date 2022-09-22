Read full article on original website
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage
Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
How Many Grams Are In An Eighth Of Weed - And Other Useful Cannabis Conversions
Similar to asking a flight attendant for a glass of alcohol, purchasing cannabis can be awkward when you don't know how to ask for the right amount for your purposes. If you've managed to reach adulthood unscathed by social anxiety, feel free to skip this article and make your way to a licensed dispensary where a budtender can walk you through the rest.
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Biden Announces $1.5B To Combat US Overdose Epidemic, Support Recovery
The White House announced $1.5 billion in funding to tackle opioid overdoses, sanctions against traffickers, and increased funding for law enforcement. The White House said the funding is designed to help states, tribal lands, and territories tackle the "devastating" overdose epidemic and to "support individuals in recovery." The funds would...
Does Weed Hurt Your Heart? Here's What Cardiac Patients Should Know
There remains no known association between heart disease and marijuana consumption, but patients should know the possible risks. After smoking marijuana, users commonly describe the effects as sedative or relaxing. It places them in a calmer mood and allows the brain to turn off for a little while. But the same can’t be said for the heart. Though more than two million Americans with heart conditions admit to using marijuana, the cardiovascular risks related to cannabis use is not fully understood, a new research paper found.
Probiotics And Cannabis: Where Weed Fits In With The Tapestry Of Bacteria And Enzymes In The Gut
Where does cannabis fit in with the intricate tapestry of bacteria and enzymes in the gut? We’re here to explain. The rise in cannabis and its various correlated products are bringing about attitudinal perceptions and changes. The new mindset is in how we think about traditional antibiotics, and how we create responsive treatments of gut health. There is increasing anecdotal evidence of the efficacy of cannabis in treating various gastrointestinal conditions.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $23M Worth Of Shares In This Gene-Editing Company As Stock Falls Over 10% In A Month
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday raised its stake in clinical stage genetics medicine company Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV via two of its exchange-traded funds. Together, the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG bought over 675,000 shares, valued at over $23 million, based on Friday’s closing price.
Magic Mushrooms For Anorexia? Clinical Study Receives FDA Approval For Phase 2 Trial
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, a psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, announced that one of its portfolio companies, Xpira Pharmaceuticals, has obtained approval from the FDA for its first Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2a psilocybin therapy clinical study for anorexia nervosa. Several companies are currently in clinical...
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
The Psychedelic Mushroom Edibles Market Proliferates Underground: Here's Why
This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Magic mushrooms are making waves. You can stream Michael Pollan’s docuseries How to Change Your Mind on Netflix, listen to quarterback Aaron Rodgers sing the praises of psychedelic mushrooms on a podcast, and peruse pages of cutting-edge research about the potential therapeutic applications of shrooms online.
