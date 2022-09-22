MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Borough Police were dispatched to a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street at 3:15 a.m. in the borough for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were both shot, sustaining injuries in the hand and arm.

