ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Man arrested after injuring two in Manheim shooting

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Borough Police were dispatched to a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street at 3:15 a.m. in the borough for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were both shot, sustaining injuries in the hand and arm.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Man killed in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a shooting in York City early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., York City Police responded to the 400 block of Wallace St for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a 28 year old male victim...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27.com

Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man dies in York County motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Charles Smith#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Lincoln Highway East#Pennsylvania State Police
abc27.com

Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally

WILDWOOD N.J. (WHTM) – A Carlisle woman was identified as one of two people killed during a “pop-up car rally” in New Jersey. According to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland was struck and killed by the vehicle in Wildwood on Saturday evening. Officials allege some of the group organizers directed a large number of high-performance vehicles to the area without planning.
WILDWOOD, NJ
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle highway crash shuts down I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening. According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230. Traffic was shut down before 11 p.m. and later reopened with a lane restriction.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday. This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Palmyra Rite Aid distributes wrong booster shots

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Like millions of other Americans, Marjorie Beck made an appointment to get her updated booster shot. But when she went to her local pharmacy for it, she never imagined she’d be given the wrong one. “After the initial shock, I think what I really...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Calls to crisis centers rising after 988 hotline rollout

(WHTM) — Calls to crisis centers in Pennsylvania are up, a little more than two months after the 988 hotline to access mental health services rolled out nationwide. These services are clearly needed, but abc27 wanted to look into whether these centers can keep up with call volume. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

World Surgical Foundation celebrating 25 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit is celebrating 25 years of saving lives and changing lives. The World Surgical Foundation (WSF) was founded in 1997 by Mechanicsburg pediatric surgeon Domingo Alvear and his wife anesthesiologist Vennie Alvear. In the last 25 years, those volunteers have performed more than...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Chilly to start the weekend, tropical activity increasing

A little warmer this weekend with showers Sunday... EVENING: Decreasing winds, clear and chilly. Temps in the 50s. TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Low 47. SATURDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds, high 70. Tonight will be our coolest night of the season so far with temperatures everywhere dropping into the 40s....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy