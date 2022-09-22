Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
wwno.org
A final verdict on a $2.2B bid to rebuild Louisiana's lower third is closer than ever
After nearly 40 years, a final decision on the state’s $2.2 billion bid to reconnect the Mississippi River to the sediment-starved marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank is closer than ever. This week marked the release of two major, lengthy reports detailing the environmental impact of a proposal...
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
NOLA.com
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Tropics heating up but Louisiana looks to stay quiet
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though we have multiple named storms in the Atlantic basin, none of them appear to be a threat for the Louisiana area. Tropical Storm Hermine formed from Tropical Depression No. 10 during the afternoon and then Tropical Depression No. 9 later strengthened to Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean.
Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19
Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revealed on September 23, 2022, that the state has officially surpassed 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since the state logged its first COVID-19 fatality on March 14, 2020. In its Friday COVID-19 statistics update, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 18,009 deaths.
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
Lake Charles American Press
Disaster aid awarded to Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis
More than $59 million in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Louisiana were awarded Thursday, according toU.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The grants include Allen, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. “Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and...
theadvocate.com
Sugar cane trucks will be back on the road soon. Here's what to expect on those 1-lane roads.
It's that time of year again in Louisiana: the sugar cane harvest. And officials are warning drivers about cane trucks on the highways that will be delivering up to 100,000-pound loads daily and nightly through the new year. The annual harvest sends thousands of 18-wheelers out on often narrow two-lane...
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
theadvocate.com
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers, an internal medicine physician in Metairie, got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have a type cancer related to HPV,...
kalb.com
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
(Louisiana Illuminator) - Congratulations. If you’ve clicked through a link to read this, you’ve already done more homework than many Louisiana voters when it comes to learning more about the eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the spirit of efficiency inside...
