Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO
At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash...
This Is How Much Americans Have Lost In Annual Income Since Biden Took Office
A recent report from the Heritage Foundation has revealed that an average American has lost close to $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden came into office. With rising inflation and higher interest rates, the average American worker has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power. Consumer prices have...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Biden Announces $1.5B To Combat US Overdose Epidemic, Support Recovery
The White House announced $1.5 billion in funding to tackle opioid overdoses, sanctions against traffickers, and increased funding for law enforcement. The White House said the funding is designed to help states, tribal lands, and territories tackle the "devastating" overdose epidemic and to "support individuals in recovery." The funds would...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Kevin Mclaughlin of Centri Business Consulting Hosts Panel To Discuss The International Momentum For Medical Cannabis At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kevin Mclaughlin, managing director of Cannabis at Centri Business Consulting LLC, was a moderator of a 3-member panel at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Chicago. Centri provides its customers with finance and accounting consulting services but also expertise needed to meet their reporting demands. The company’s areas of expertise include financial reporting, internal controls, valuation services, technical accounting research, and CFO advisory services.
Liz Truss news - live: Pound tumbles to record low against dollar as economists slam fiscal plan
The pound plunged by nearly five per cent to an all-time low as investors ran for the exits after the new government’s fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain’s finances to the limit.The currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts.Economists have raised concerns over the financial credibility of prime minister Liz Truss’s government as the unveiling of such a plan came just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain inflation.Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said he will resist pressure from...
Biden's New Tax Law Could Pinch Warren Buffett's Berkshire, Amazon The Most, Says Study
The new 15% corporate minimum tax would impact nearly 80 companies with Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN paying up the most, according to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina Tax Center, as reported by CNBC. Estimated Payout: The study estimated that approximately...
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Stripe Makes USDC Payments Available For Remote Workers In 110 Countries
The reality of modern workers has been indelibly changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some signs some workers are returning to the office: Kastle Systems' recent report showed 46.6% of workers went to offices in Manhattan, based on electronic key usage in commercial properties during the week following Labor Day.
Fed's Decision Sparks Bearish Predictions Into 2023: Will The S&P 500 Plunge To $2,000?
Professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, made a bold prediction on CNBC’s Street Signs Asia on Friday. Despite a CNBC survey, which polled economists, fund managers and strategists, projecting a 52% chance that a recession will grip the U.S. over the next 12 months, Hanke sees a recession in 2023 as far more likely.
Invest In These 2 High Yielding Data Center REITS As The Credit Risk For Tech Companies Increases
Although interest rates are rising, it doesn't mean savvy investors cannot earn positive returns on real estate investment trusts (REITs). Historically, when the risk-free rate rose dramatically in six time periods, REITs earned positive returns during four of those periods, and out of half of those periods, they beat the S&P 500.
Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto
With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
