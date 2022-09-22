ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About

Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO

At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash...
Biden Announces $1.5B To Combat US Overdose Epidemic, Support Recovery

The White House announced $1.5 billion in funding to tackle opioid overdoses, sanctions against traffickers, and increased funding for law enforcement. The White House said the funding is designed to help states, tribal lands, and territories tackle the "devastating" overdose epidemic and to "support individuals in recovery." The funds would...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Kevin Mclaughlin of Centri Business Consulting Hosts Panel To Discuss The International Momentum For Medical Cannabis At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Kevin Mclaughlin, managing director of Cannabis at Centri Business Consulting LLC, was a moderator of a 3-member panel at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Chicago. Centri provides its customers with finance and accounting consulting services but also expertise needed to meet their reporting demands. The company’s areas of expertise include financial reporting, internal controls, valuation services, technical accounting research, and CFO advisory services.
Economy
Politics
Liz Truss news - live: Pound tumbles to record low against dollar as economists slam fiscal plan

The pound plunged by nearly five per cent to an all-time low as investors ran for the exits after the new government’s fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain’s finances to the limit.The currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts.Economists have raised concerns over the financial credibility of prime minister Liz Truss’s government as the unveiling of such a plan came just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain inflation.Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said he will resist pressure from...
BUSINESS
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto

With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
STOCKS
