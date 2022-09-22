Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal crash in Cache Co. with multiple vehicles, road will be closed for hours
A fatal crash between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning involved several vehicles and left one person dead. The road will be closed for several hours while officials investigate.
Gephardt Daily
Multi-vehicle crash kills 1, critically injures another in Cache County
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person has died and a second was transported in critical condition as a result of a multi-vehicle crash between Wellsville and Logan. “Early this morning, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Troopers responded to a multi-car crash on US-89/91...
Gephardt Daily
Driver dies after motorhome veers off I-15, crashes into ditch in Box Elder County
ELWOOD, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed when a motorhome veered off the right side of Interstate 15, down an embankment and into a ditch Friday afternoon in Box Elder County. The motorhome was traveling north on I-15 near the town of Elwood when...
Fatal Box Elder motorhome crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
KSLTV
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
Ogden Police looking for suspect who hit officer with car
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle. According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m. In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated: “Members of the police department located a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
thesignpostwsu.com
Police Blotter 9/22
Parking problems at the Dee Events Center, and all over campus, are rising as more people fill in the parking lots. Students are parking along sidewalks lined with red for emergency vehicles, not parking straight and parking in spaces that are not labeled as available parking. This is mostly happening on the west side of the Dee Events Center. Individuals parking and driving on campus cannot drive in the OGX transit lane. Driving in the lane of the bus is dangerous for the OGX and other drivers in the area.
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
kvnutalk
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
svinews.com
Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville
Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
Roy father of six remembered after being hit, killed on motorcycle
A family in Roy is remembering a husband and father of six children who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
Herald-Journal
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond
A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
Utah pumpkin growers prepare for weigh-off
On Saturday, pumpkin growers from all over the state will bring their biggest pumpkins to Utah County to be weighed for an annual competition.
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
kuer.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak, CDC reports
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
Comments / 0