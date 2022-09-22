Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.

KEMMERER, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO