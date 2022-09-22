ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Multi-vehicle crash kills 1, critically injures another in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person has died and a second was transported in critical condition as a result of a multi-vehicle crash between Wellsville and Logan. “Early this morning, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Troopers responded to a multi-car crash on US-89/91...
One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
Ogden Police looking for suspect who hit officer with car

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle. According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m. In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated: “Members of the police department located a […]
Police Blotter 9/22

Parking problems at the Dee Events Center, and all over campus, are rising as more people fill in the parking lots. Students are parking along sidewalks lined with red for emergency vehicles, not parking straight and parking in spaces that are not labeled as available parking. This is mostly happening on the west side of the Dee Events Center. Individuals parking and driving on campus cannot drive in the OGX transit lane. Driving in the lane of the bus is dangerous for the OGX and other drivers in the area.
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville

Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond

A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
