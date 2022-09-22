Read full article on original website
South Korean President Caught Calling US Lawmakers 'Idiots' On Hot Mic: 'Would Be So Humiliating For Biden If...'
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was caught cursing the U.S. lawmakers on a hot mic shortly after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. What Happened: Yoon, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, met President Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference.
Is Trump Still In Touch With Kim Jong Un, Putin? New Book Has Surprising Revelations
An upcoming book reveals if former President Donald Trump is still in touch with some world leaders, particularly Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Excerpts from “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” — authored by Maggie Haberman — touched on the state of relationships between the former U.S. leader and current heads of state of North Korea, Russia, and China, reported The Atlantic.
Trump Says Kim Jong Un 'Fell In Love' With Him, Likening His Relationship With JD Vance To One With North Korean Leader
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “fell in love” with him. Trump said this while drawing a comparison between his relationships with Senate candidate JD Vance and Kim. What Happened: While introducing his own pick for the state's tight...
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Trump baselessly bashed Obama for transferring records from the White House to Chicago. Here's why Obama was allowed while Trump is under scrutiny by the FBI.
The National Archives took it upon itself to dispel Trump's claims.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid
An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News ‘There Will Be Riots in the Street’ if Trump Is Prosecuted for Mar-a-Lago Raid (Video)
Trump shared the senator’s ”Sunday Night in America“ interview to Truth Social. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Fox News Sunday evening to discuss, among other things, the ongoing investigation of former president Donald Trump and the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. In a viral clip from...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
A former federal prosecutor said he's frustrated that Trump has yet to be indicted after 'criming in the harsh light of day'
Trump is at the center of several scandals, "so is there frustration that Donald Trump has not had one minute of accountability? Yes," Glenn Kirschner said.
Team Trump lashes out at DOJ leaks after report Donald had nation's nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have hammered the Justice Department for leaks after it was reported another country's top secret nuclear information was found in the raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
'Ridiculous': Former WH official on Trump's offer to pardon Jan. 6 rioters
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Trump’s proposal of pardoning Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected.
As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted.
