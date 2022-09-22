Trib staff’s Week 5 high school football predictions DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY Hutto at Midway* Midway Hutto Midway Temple at Bryan* Temple Temple Temple Lake Belton at Waco High* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton University at Killeen Chaparral* (7 p.m. Thu. at Searles Stadium) University University University Pflugerville at Belton* (7 p.m.) Belton Belton Belton China Spring at Dallas Parish Episcopal China Spring China Spring China Spring Dallas Roosevelt at La Vega La Vega La Vega La Vega Robinson at Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro Brownwood at Connally Connally Brownwood Brownwood Godley at Gatesville (7 p.m.) Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville West at Dallas Madison* (at Wilmer-Hutchins) West West West Groesbeck at Mexia* Groesbeck Groesbeck Mexia Fairfield at Eustace* Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Cameron Yoe at Lorena* Lorena Lorena Lorena McGregor at Franklin* Franklin Franklin Franklin Academy at Troy* Academy Academy Academy Millsap at Clifton (7 p.m.) Clifton Millsap Millsap San Saba at Hamilton* (7 p.m.) San Saba San Saba San Saba Itasca at Kerens* (7 p.m.) Itasca Itasca Itasca Axtell at Cayuga* (7 p.m.) Axtell Axtell Axtell Rosebud-Lott at Crawford* Crawford Crawford Crawford Marlin at Bosqueville* Marlin Marlin Marlin Bruceville-Eddy at Riesel* B-Eddy Riesel Riesel Valley Mills at Moody* Moody Moody Moody Mart at Meridian* (7 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart Wortham at Hubbard* (7 p.m.) Wortham Wortham Wortham Frost at Hico* (7 p.m.) Hico Hico Hico Chilton vs. Deweyville (6 p.m. Sat. at Trinity) Chilton Chilton Chilton Lubbock Christian at Bishop Reicher* (6 p.m.) Lubbock Lubbock Lubbock Centex Outlaws at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School DasCHE DasCHE DasCHE Keene at Blum (Sat.) Blum Blum Blum Walnut Springs at Covington (7 p.m.) Covington Covington Covington Avalon at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott Aquilla at Three Way Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Coolidge vs. Richland Springs (at Jonesboro) RS RS RS Gholson at Bynum Gholson Bynum Gholson Kopperl at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope Evant at Rochelle Rochelle Rochelle Rochelle Jonesboro at Burnet Smoking for Jesus Ministry Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Morgan at Mullin Morgan Morgan Morgan Apple Springs at Mount Calm (7 p.m.) Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Iredell at Lingleville (Thu.) Lingleville Lingleville Lingleville Live Oak at Lometa (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak Eagle Christian at Longview Chr. Heritage* ECA LCH LCH Methodist Home at Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby Parkview Christian at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap Texas Wind at Temple Centex Home School* Temple) Wind Wind RESULTS Last week 30-12 29-13 28-14 Season to date 119-77 129-67 147-49.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO