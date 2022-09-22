ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again

Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
OREGON STATE
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Oregon’s EMS provider shortage reaches ‘breaking point’

Emergency medical service providers throughout Oregon are sounding the alarm about workforce shortages in their field. At a meeting of the House Interim Committee on Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. “The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing...
OREGON STATE
Oregon governor requests $2M to help Wallowa recover from summer hailstorm

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday requested the Legislature to direct $2 million to the town of Wallowa to help recover from an intense hailstorm that hit the region in August. “As the storm traveled from the mountains toward the community, the west-facing side of nearly every home and car became damaged,” Brown wrote in a letter to Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Dan Rayfield. “In the community today, almost every home and business that faces west has windows that are boarded up and siding and roofs that are left in disrepair.”
OREGON STATE
Portland officer accused of assaulting protester won’t face charges

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt will not charge a Portland police officer who was caught on video shoving a protester to the ground from behind during a Sept. 23, 2020, protest. In the video posted online, an officer in riot gear instructs David Bowen to “move back.” Bowen, wearing...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Symphony’s newest conductor redefines ‘rock’ music

Deanna Tham made her Oregon Symphony debut on Sept. 3, at the Waterfront Concert and Festival in downtown Portland. Tham, who won her associate conductor position over 200 other talented musicians from around the world, brings a passion for education, accessibility and community to the oldest symphony in the Western United States.
PORTLAND, OR

