Gov. Kate Brown on Friday requested the Legislature to direct $2 million to the town of Wallowa to help recover from an intense hailstorm that hit the region in August. “As the storm traveled from the mountains toward the community, the west-facing side of nearly every home and car became damaged,” Brown wrote in a letter to Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Dan Rayfield. “In the community today, almost every home and business that faces west has windows that are boarded up and siding and roofs that are left in disrepair.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO