Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Pacific Northwest could soon double or triple its small number of seaweed farms
There’s a rising tide of interest in opening seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest. If even half of the current applicants succeed, it would more than double the small number of commercial seaweed growing operations in Oregon and Washington state. Commercial fisherman Riley Starks of Lummi Island is one...
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
opb.org
Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again
Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
opb.org
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Oregon’s EMS provider shortage reaches ‘breaking point’
Emergency medical service providers throughout Oregon are sounding the alarm about workforce shortages in their field. At a meeting of the House Interim Committee on Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. “The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing...
opb.org
Oregon governor requests $2M to help Wallowa recover from summer hailstorm
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday requested the Legislature to direct $2 million to the town of Wallowa to help recover from an intense hailstorm that hit the region in August. “As the storm traveled from the mountains toward the community, the west-facing side of nearly every home and car became damaged,” Brown wrote in a letter to Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Dan Rayfield. “In the community today, almost every home and business that faces west has windows that are boarded up and siding and roofs that are left in disrepair.”
opb.org
Portland officer accused of assaulting protester won’t face charges
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt will not charge a Portland police officer who was caught on video shoving a protester to the ground from behind during a Sept. 23, 2020, protest. In the video posted online, an officer in riot gear instructs David Bowen to “move back.” Bowen, wearing...
opb.org
Oregon Symphony’s newest conductor redefines ‘rock’ music
Deanna Tham made her Oregon Symphony debut on Sept. 3, at the Waterfront Concert and Festival in downtown Portland. Tham, who won her associate conductor position over 200 other talented musicians from around the world, brings a passion for education, accessibility and community to the oldest symphony in the Western United States.
Comments / 0