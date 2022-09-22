Read full article on original website
OHP: 13-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Injured In Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Grady County
A 13-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 11:54 p.m. two vehicles were driving westbound on I-44 near Amber, and the driver of one of the vehicles, Eric Nunez, 33, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
KOCO
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
1 Motorcyclist Killed, Crashed Into Car In SE OKC
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said three motorcycles were driving southbound on South Shields Boulevard at a high rate of speed when a car going northbound turned left onto Southeast 39th Street. One of the...
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People who lived...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
‘She didn’t see the curve’: Family recovering after serious accident in Grady County
A family is recovering just days after their car missed a curve and overturned in a ravine.
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
okcfox.com
OHP: Konawa man brought to OU Medical Center after car strikes cow in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Konawa man was is in critical condition after troopers said he was speeding and struck a car in the roadway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 39, about a mile east of Asher. Troopers said Jaiden Jones was going...
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
KOCO
Edmond motorcycle officer in critical condition after collision during pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Edmond motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition after colliding with a suspect during a pursuit Friday afternoon. Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department, said authorities received a call about a reckless driver who had hit a guardrail and at least one other vehicle.
Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee
A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death. Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter. Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
okcfox.com
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash
An Edmond police motorcycle officer was injured following a pursuit Friday afternoon. The injury happened on South Boulevard near Smiling Hill Boulevard. Officials said the officer was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in critical condition. Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward said the officer opened his eyes as he...
