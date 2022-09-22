ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

Syracuse Drops First Match of Season, Falls to Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. – A 10-man Syracuse squad picks up their first loss of the season following Leo Afonso’s 85th minute winner. Unfortunately, this was one of those games that the referees had a hold on from the jump. It is going to happen from time to time where a crew is quick to blow the whistle ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Ranked 25th in Latest Coaches Poll

Syracuse has a ranked football team. In the latest Coaches Poll, the Orange entered the ranking at 25th following its 22-20 win over Virginia to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2018.  The Orange started the season with low expectations nationally. Most believed Syracuse would win ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: ACC Championship and Heisman odds, Week 4

The Syracuse Orange remain undefeated heading into tonight’s matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers, and it has us thinking about what players have said the team’s goals are this year: Make a Bowl Game, and compete for the ACC Championship. Going into the season, one of those was far...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter week three

We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting all week for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update. Three wins puts the Orange halfway to bowl eligibility. Every single day, every night we pray, we’ve been missing a bowl game. We know that if Syracuse can complete the job there will be tears of joy flowing all over Orange Nation.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU fans kick off thrill of a night at tailgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Fans were ready to cheer on the Syracuse Orange to a fourth straight victory hours before the game even started.  With tailgates all across the SU Hill, one in particular was too big to miss. Kurt Pomerenke and his friends and family have been tailgating in the same spot for the last […]
SYRACUSE, NY
#Syracuse Football#Syracuse Orange#American Football#College Football
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook

Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Some wet weather returns to CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a dry first half of this weekend in CNY it appears some occasional wet weather will impact your Sunday off and on. The area of high pressure that kept us all rain-free on Saturday is in the process of sliding to our south and east. As this...
SYRACUSE, NY

