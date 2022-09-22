Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse's GameDay Hopes Take Hit as ESPN is Going to Clemson/NC State This Week
Syracuse football was hoping to get ESPN's College GameDay to come to the school for the first time. However, those hopes took a significant hit on Sunday as ESPN announced week five's location would be Clemson for the Tigers matchup with NC State. Why is this harmful to the Orange's hopes? Simple. ...
Syracuse Drops First Match of Season, Falls to Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. – A 10-man Syracuse squad picks up their first loss of the season following Leo Afonso’s 85th minute winner. Unfortunately, this was one of those games that the referees had a hold on from the jump. It is going to happen from time to time where a crew is quick to blow the whistle ...
Syracuse Ranked 25th in Latest Coaches Poll
Syracuse has a ranked football team. In the latest Coaches Poll, the Orange entered the ranking at 25th following its 22-20 win over Virginia to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2018. The Orange started the season with low expectations nationally. Most believed Syracuse would win ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: ACC Championship and Heisman odds, Week 4
The Syracuse Orange remain undefeated heading into tonight’s matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers, and it has us thinking about what players have said the team’s goals are this year: Make a Bowl Game, and compete for the ACC Championship. Going into the season, one of those was far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter week three
We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting all week for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update. Three wins puts the Orange halfway to bowl eligibility. Every single day, every night we pray, we’ve been missing a bowl game. We know that if Syracuse can complete the job there will be tears of joy flowing all over Orange Nation.
localsyr.com
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football world questions targeting call during Syracuse-Virginia game
Syracuse and Virginia took the field at JMA Wireless Dome on Friday evening in a cross-divisional ACC contest. The Orange were looking for their 1st 4-0 start since 2018, while the Cavaliers entered the evening 2-1. While the Orange ended up winning 22-20 behind a late field goal after blowing...
SU fans kick off thrill of a night at tailgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Fans were ready to cheer on the Syracuse Orange to a fourth straight victory hours before the game even started. With tailgates all across the SU Hill, one in particular was too big to miss. Kurt Pomerenke and his friends and family have been tailgating in the same spot for the last […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
HS football roundup: Bishop Grimes QB plays like ‘true leader,’ finishes with 4 total TDs
Bishop Grimes senior quarterback Bruno Kinsey was responsible for nearly all of his team’s scoring against 8-man football rival Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon. His four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, propelled the Cobras to their first victory of the season, defeating the Vikings 28-20.
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
Installation of 75 new machines signals light at end of tunnel for Syracuse’s parking meter problems
The city has begun installing 75 new parking meters in spots around the city, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect rain impacting parts of CNY and NNY over the next few days
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The end of the weekend ended with lots of clouds and occasional rain on Sunday. Monday will feature similar weather due to an area of low pressure still nearby here in the Northeastern U.S. In the wake of this latest area of low pressure will be some colder...
thenewshouse.com
Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook
Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
cnycentral.com
Some wet weather returns to CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a dry first half of this weekend in CNY it appears some occasional wet weather will impact your Sunday off and on. The area of high pressure that kept us all rain-free on Saturday is in the process of sliding to our south and east. As this...
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
Comments / 0