Read full article on original website
Related
Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
wfft.com
Navy officer killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers who arrived at a crash scene in Pensacola this summer found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
niceville.com
Emerald Coast Title Services announces new hires
DESTIN, Fla. — Emerald Coast Title Services has announced the addition of two new title agents to serve its clients in its Santa Rosa Beach office and its upcoming location in Freeport. Lydia Collins, Licensed Title Agent, will serve customers in Freeport. Lindsey McEwan, Licensed Title Agent and Florida...
getthecoast.com
‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa
We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
FOXBusiness
Slow start to hurricane season great for gulf coast business, but next storm could change that
Those on the Gulf Coast are closely watching a tropical depression in the Caribbean that could turn into a major hurricane. It could be the first storm to hit the U.S. after what's been a slow start to the season, one that's been great for businesses on the coast. Beach...
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WJHG-TV
NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
WEAR
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
cltampa.com
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure. Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PCPD: Fatal accident involving a pedestrian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday evening Panama City Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash. The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing 23rd street when they were struck by a pickup truck travelling east, officials said. The 72-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according […]
Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police
UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
niceville.com
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
Comments / 1