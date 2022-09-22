ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

WKRG News 5

Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
wfft.com

Navy officer killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers who arrived at a crash scene in Pensacola this summer found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
niceville.com

Emerald Coast Title Services announces new hires

DESTIN, Fla. — Emerald Coast Title Services has announced the addition of two new title agents to serve its clients in its Santa Rosa Beach office and its upcoming location in Freeport. Lydia Collins, Licensed Title Agent, will serve customers in Freeport. Lindsey McEwan, Licensed Title Agent and Florida...
FREEPORT, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa

We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K

Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure.  Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

PCPD: Fatal accident involving a pedestrian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday evening Panama City Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash. The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing 23rd street when they were struck by a pickup truck travelling east, officials said. The 72-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
DESTIN, FL

