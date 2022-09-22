Read full article on original website
Related
32 things we learned from Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl, MVP favorites emerging?
Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is already making history, while history suggests good things could be in store for the Eagles and Dolphins.
NFL・
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0