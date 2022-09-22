Read full article on original website
September 22nd Marks The First Day Of Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The autumnal equinox has officially commenced! In simpler terms it’s fall! As the sun makes its way across the celestial equator southbound the days get shorter and the foliage changes making for a beautiful site on every corner of the Queen City. We tend to...
Fitness Friday: Power Up Your Planks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jay Johnson with Team MLP taught Lauren and James how to power up their planks to burn more and get more results. Train with Jay by visiting TeamMLP.com or follow him on Twitter @JayJohnsonMLP.
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
One Dead After Late Night Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Anson County Sheriff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, who passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. According to Smith’s Funeral Home in Wadesboro, services for Sheriff Reid will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, 2:00pm at Anson Middle School. Interment will be at Westview Memorial Park in Wadesboro.
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CMPD Investigates Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte, Suspect Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East Charlotte. Investigators responded to the Give Away Arcade on Albemarle Road around 2 p.m. Friday. They found a person lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene. Detectives say they found the suspect on the scene holding a shotgun. He was arrested. Many people in the area say they heard the gunshots.
CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
Gaston County Mugshots September 24th
The Gaston county mugshots for Saturday, September 24th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
