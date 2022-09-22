Over the past couple of weeks, WWE has been teasing that something is on its way. After playing "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane with an ominous red light at events over the past week, and a QR code spotted during "Raw" that led to a video showing a game of hangman, many fans are speculating about what's going on. With popular theories leading to the return of Bray Wyatt as "The Fiend," Social media has been buzzing on when, or if, his return is indeed coming. One fan even spotted Wyatt at an airport, or so we thought.

