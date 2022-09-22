Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
Clarification On Why WWE SmackDown Is Staying On Hulu
News recently came out that WWE next-day content will be leaving Hulu, meaning another platform now could have the ability to pick up the content if a deal is agreed upon. However, "WWE SmackDown," which has been WWE's weekly blue brand since August 1999, will be staying on Hulu for the foreseeable future, unlike the rest of Hulu's WWE content.
Why Shayna Baszler Finds The Ronda Rousey Criticism Frustrating
Shayna Baszler and Ronday Rousey's relationship goes way back to their early MMA days. Along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the two women were not only roommates, but also trained together at the Glendale Fighting Club gym. As a foursome, they were at one point coined the "Four Horsewomen of MMA." On the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baszler touched on how criticism towards Rousey bothers her.
Athena Names Female WWE Stars Who Encouraged Her To Speak Up Backstage
Though she's been part of the AEW roster in WWE, Athena spent six years in WWE under the name Ember Moon, and her career in the company was something of a roller coaster. While she was largely beloved by fans in "WWE NXT," she experienced significant creative roadblocks on the main roster — partially, according to Athena herself, because of her own passivity.
Bray Wyatt Responds To Fan Joking He Is In Town For WWE SmackDown
Over the past couple of weeks, WWE has been teasing that something is on its way. After playing "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane with an ominous red light at events over the past week, and a QR code spotted during "Raw" that led to a video showing a game of hangman, many fans are speculating about what's going on. With popular theories leading to the return of Bray Wyatt as "The Fiend," Social media has been buzzing on when, or if, his return is indeed coming. One fan even spotted Wyatt at an airport, or so we thought.
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
Ricky Starks Doesn't Want To Be Associated With AEW Pillars
Ricky Starks stands alone. The former FTW Champion feels that he defies definitions, especially when it comes to the "pillars" of AEW. "Sorry, I don't wish to be involved in any pillar talk," Starks said in a tweet. "We're way past that convo. You can leave it to those guys to be enclosed by those definitions. [I] stand alone. Island supporting himself."
Karen Jarrett Opens Up About Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE
Jeff Jarrett has had multiple runs with WWE, both on- and off-screen, with his most recent stint coming earlier this year when he served as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, Jarrett departed the company just a few months after receiving the position, as he was replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James following Triple H coming into power as WWE Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff, opened up about her husband leaving WWE and whether he is working on any projects outside of the company.
Mick Foley Wants To See CM Punk Paired With Top Indie Manager
CM Punk has been in the news quite a bit over the past month, losing, then winning, then being forced to vacate the AEW World Championship after suffering an injury and taking part in a backstage altercation with other wrestlers. The issues backstage stemmed from Punk's comments during the post-All Out media scrum, where he unleashed a tirade against Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and AEW's EVPS, leading to a brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. While Punk's future in both AEW and in wrestling remains unknown, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has a suggestion for him if he does end up back in the business.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Booker T Comments On Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
At least one WWE Hall of Famer is looking forward to the upcoming title match between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which will take place November 5 at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Paul, who originally gained fame as a YouTuber, signed with WWE...
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
Mandy Rose Recalls Top NXT Star Crying Early In Their WWE Career
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose is currently the face of her promotion's women's division, and she's had plenty of interactions with Cora Jade, a former "NXT" Tag Team Champion and a popular figure on the developmental brand before her recent heel turn. While Rose also plays a heel, that attitude doesn't extend backstage, and during an appearance on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Rose shared the advice she had for Jade when she realized that the young talent was going through some early hiccups at the WWE Performance Center.
Jimmy Korderas Describes Why He Thinks Tony Khan Put ROH Title On Chris Jericho
Jimmy Korderas thinks Chris Jericho is simply on another level. The longtime referee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about Jericho winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jericho's eighth world championship. "I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho," Korderas said. "Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn't never been before."
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement
Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."
