WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 24, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On today’s episode of Rochester in Focus, we’ve been telling you about the staffing challenges that law enforcement agencies have been facing for months. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is talking with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office about recruitment, specifically at the Monroe County Jail. She...
WHEC TV-10
Blood drive held in memory of RPD Officer Manuel Ortiz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members gathered on Saturday to hold a special blood drive in memory of Rochester Police Officer Manuel Ortiz. Ortiz tragically lost his life in an accident on the way to work in 2019. Throughout his career he was an active Red Cross volunteer who often donated his time to support local blood drives.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester Homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, 62 people have been killed so far this year in Rochester. That number includes the two people who were shot overnight. More than 50 percent of the cases have been closed. The majority of homicides have been gun related.
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
13 WHAM
Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
WHEC TV-10
Golisano Children’s Hospital designated as level one pediatric trauma center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Golisano Children’s Hospital is now designated as a level one pediatric trauma center. That’s the highest possible classification for trauma care in New York State and the country. Hospital officials say this will allow for a more comprehensive care team and it helps families...
WHEC TV-10
Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Vehicle crashed into pole on Bay Street and N. Goodman
A tow truck appears to be towing a vehicle out of the area.
WHEC TV-10
Sleep In Heavenly Peace Rochester to build 500 beds before holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Delivering 500 beds before Christmas. That’s the goal for Sleep In Heavenly Peace, (SHP) Rochester chapter. The nonprofit has delivered 445 handmade beds to kids in need since 2019. Over the weekend, it had over 100 volunteers helping achieve the goal of 500 before the...
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Rochester shooting
A tourniquet was applied by officers to the victim's leg to control the bleeding. He was transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries.
13 WHAM
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being stuck by vehicle on Winton Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the woman bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported to Strong...
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of runners participate in the Rochester Half Marathon on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of runners braved the morning rain during this year’s Rochester Half Marathon. This was the second year back since the start of the pandemic. More than 14,000 people were expected to participate in this year’s race. Some of our own were even out...
Spencerport students uninjured after school bus crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a school bus crash in the City of Rochester. It happened around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the Spencerport Central School District, two students were on the bus, headed home from a private school, when it was involved in a “serious head-on” crash along Dewey […]
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
WHEC TV-10
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being struck by car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a car as she was riding her bike Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. Around 8:45 a.m., RPD responded to reports of the crash and found the bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in guarded condition.
Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A bicyclist is in guarded condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Rochester at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. When officers arrived to the scene they located the female bicyclist in the roadway. AMR took the bicyclist to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is in […]
WHEC TV-10
Sources say man fatally shot overnight on Jefferson Ave. was a retired RPD Officer
Update: Sources tell News10NBC that the man who was fatally shot was a retired RPD Officer. We will update the story as we learn more. ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a homicide from overnight at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street. When police arrived on the scene...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
