Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police.

Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive.

47-year-old Michael Antrantrino Lee, of Raeford, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information about Lee is asked to call 911 or the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

There was a deadly shooting not far from this location in March.

