ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpmAN_0i5oYiI700

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive.

47-year-old Michael Antrantrino Lee, of Raeford, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information about Lee is asked to call 911 or the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

There was a deadly shooting not far from this location in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
FAIRMONT, NC
WBTW News13

One killed after Saturday night Fairmont shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in Fairmont, police say. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found around 8:40 p.m. by officers at 616 Madison St. with “multiple gunshot wounds” after reports of shots fired. Alston was transported to UNC Southeastern in Lumberton where he died from his […]
FAIRMONT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raeford, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Crime & Safety
Laurinburg, NC
Sports
State
Washington State
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle larceny suspect arrested following chase

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle Police officers responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart, 781 Leonard Ave. Officers learned a large amount of property had been stolen from the store. Officers obtained a suspect description and description of the suspect’s vehicle, a press release stated. APD officers located...
ALBEMARLE, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest two on meth charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of two individuals following a traffic stop in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a search...
ROBBINS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs17

Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
SANFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Sports
sandhillssentinel.com

Robbins woman facing several drug charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
ROBBINS, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in two-vehicle crash; 1 vehicle crashed into Loris-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road. HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home. Lanes of traffic […]
LORIS, SC
cbs17

Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
SANFORD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
TABOR CITY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

77K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy