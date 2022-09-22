Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 11:38 Wednesday morning about a stabbing. The 31-year-old victim claimed he was talking about their relationship at his ex-girlfriend’s house at about 1:30 am. After the ex-girlfriend walked away and back into her house, a known male walked out from the bushes and produced a knife demanding his backpack. The victim received three minor lacerations on his back and some defensive wounds to his arm before fleeing the scene. The investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO