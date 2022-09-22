ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 23)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a motor vehicle burglary at 8:48 Thursday morning. Someone had entered their unlocked vehicle in the 3600-block of Castlegate Dr. and stole a pistol and a pair of Apple Airpods. The incident is under investigation. Eric Jamison Baker. Paris Police responded to a...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Sept. 23, 2022

Paris Police responded 92 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on September 22, 2022. Paris Police spoke with a victim of a burglary of a motor vehicle at 8:48 A.M. on September 22, 2022. The victim reported that someone had entered their unlocked vehicle in the 3600 block of Castlegate Dr and stole a pistol and a pair of Apple Airpods. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 22)

Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 11:38 Wednesday morning about a stabbing. The 31-year-old victim claimed he was talking about their relationship at his ex-girlfriend’s house at about 1:30 am. After the ex-girlfriend walked away and back into her house, a known male walked out from the bushes and produced a knife demanding his backpack. The victim received three minor lacerations on his back and some defensive wounds to his arm before fleeing the scene. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
SPLENDORA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-year-old Daniel Navarro of Mt Pleasant was arrested on multiple felony warrants. He’s charged on Franklin and Camp County warrants with several counts of evading arrest, bond forfeiture on a narcotics charge, and 2 counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond totals $180,000. Fifty-four-year-old Tammy Pernell...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 23, 2022

FRAZIER, LEVI DALTON – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGE. SMITH, WILLIAM MARK – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE. ANDERSON, TIFFANY LYNN – CCC/MTR-THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. BARNETT, TRENTON LEE – CCC/POSS CS PG 2-A <=2OZ. ECHOLS, EMILY MAE – ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGE.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon. According to a post on the Denison ISD Facebook page, Terrell Elementary School went on a full lockdown around 1:41 p.m. Law enforcement told News 12 there were...
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County

A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police […]
NEW BOSTON, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash

Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Fannin County police department is out of business

LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...

