easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 23)
Paris Police spoke with a victim of a motor vehicle burglary at 8:48 Thursday morning. Someone had entered their unlocked vehicle in the 3600-block of Castlegate Dr. and stole a pistol and a pair of Apple Airpods. The incident is under investigation. Eric Jamison Baker. Paris Police responded to a...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 23, 2022
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 22)
Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 11:38 Wednesday morning about a stabbing. The 31-year-old victim claimed he was talking about their relationship at his ex-girlfriend’s house at about 1:30 am. After the ex-girlfriend walked away and back into her house, a known male walked out from the bushes and produced a knife demanding his backpack. The victim received three minor lacerations on his back and some defensive wounds to his arm before fleeing the scene. The investigation continues.
Dallas Observer
Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
Police: High speed chase leads to the arrest of 5 teens accused of stealing vape pens
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – According to officials, a high speed chase on Loop 287 and U.S. 59, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, lead to the arrest of five teenagers. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officials say they were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three […]
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-year-old Daniel Navarro of Mt Pleasant was arrested on multiple felony warrants. He’s charged on Franklin and Camp County warrants with several counts of evading arrest, bond forfeiture on a narcotics charge, and 2 counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond totals $180,000. Fifty-four-year-old Tammy Pernell...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 23, 2022
FRAZIER, LEVI DALTON – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGE. SMITH, WILLIAM MARK – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE. ANDERSON, TIFFANY LYNN – CCC/MTR-THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. BARNETT, TRENTON LEE – CCC/POSS CS PG 2-A <=2OZ. ECHOLS, EMILY MAE – ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGE.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
KXII.com
Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon. According to a post on the Denison ISD Facebook page, Terrell Elementary School went on a full lockdown around 1:41 p.m. Law enforcement told News 12 there were...
Former Wolfe City police officer found not guilty of murder in shooting death of man in 2020
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A former North Texas police officer has been found not guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man in October 2020 after just hours of deliberations. Attorneys finished up closing arguments just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in the trial of a former...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
easttexasradio.com
Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police […]
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
'I had a problem that he shot Jonathan Price'| Sergeant, firefighter testify in murder trial of former Wolfe City police officer
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — It is one of the most high-profile court cases in recent memory for Hunt County. Opening statements started in the trial of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murder. Shaun Lucas was arrested and charged in October 2020 after he shot and killed...
KTEN.com
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
