Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week
Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
UPDATE: Chapmanville fire chief addressed rumors of wrongdoing back in 2019
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Chapmanville residents said it wasn’t a surprise that their volunteer fire department is under investigation for misuse of public funds. Back in June 2019, the Chapmanville Town Council was alerted of similar allegations against former Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department chief Thomas Perry. According to meeting minutes, Perry appeared in front […]
WTOV 9
Gov. Justice against Amendment 2, which would allow elimination of certain property taxes
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is against a proposed amendment to the state constitution. Justice says he's opposing Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to eliminate certain property taxes, including those on business machinery, equipment, and inventory. Essentially, the legislature could change...
Jail staff shortage puts workers, inmates at risk, says union rep
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s regional jail system has one of the highest inmate death rates in the nation, with Reuters reporting for every 1,000 inmates, there are 2.23 deaths – the highest among 44 states in the study. The national average is 1.46. More than half of the deaths happen before the […]
Man in West Virginia escaped officials before shackles were put on for jail
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eliminate personal property tax
I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
The Recorddelta
Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
The state of finances, debt in rural Appalachia
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released a report that details the financial issues of rural Appalachians.
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
West Virginia circuit judge set to retire at the end of the year
A West Virginia circuit judge is retiring at the end of the year. Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire from the 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Monongalia County, on Dec. 31, the Supreme Court said. Then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed Gaujot to the bench in 2009, and he was elected in...
First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
WTAP
Local union reps share concerns with Beckley VA staff shortages
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Representatives with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) say they are concerned. AFGE represents thousands of VA workers across the State, and they are worried about the future of the VA Medical Center in Beckley. Robert Estepp, Vice President of the Non-professional unit for AFGE...
West Virginia Governor says people don’t understand what they’re voting for with Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, he also met with people in Center Market to discuss Amendment 2. That Amendment proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by the state legislature. That would allow […]
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
