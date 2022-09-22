ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
UPDATE: Chapmanville fire chief addressed rumors of wrongdoing back in 2019

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Chapmanville residents said it wasn’t a surprise that their volunteer fire department is under investigation for misuse of public funds. Back in June 2019, the Chapmanville Town Council was alerted of similar allegations against former Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department chief Thomas Perry. According to meeting minutes, Perry appeared in front […]
West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
Eliminate personal property tax

I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
Local union reps share concerns with Beckley VA staff shortages

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Representatives with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) say they are concerned. AFGE represents thousands of VA workers across the State, and they are worried about the future of the VA Medical Center in Beckley. Robert Estepp, Vice President of the Non-professional unit for AFGE...
