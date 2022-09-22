Week 6 football previews: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson looking to snap losing skids

Fort Atkinson’s football team travels to face Badger-Small conference leader Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday in week 6.

The Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2 Badger Small) are reeling a bit at the moment having lost back-to-back games and with injuries taking their toll on the offense, a unit which played without starting quarterback Dane Brost and tailback Mason Dressler in a 26-14 loss to Portage last week.

The Vikings (4-1, 3-0) are winners of three in a row, including a 28-6 win at Monona Grove last week. MH/B isn’t afraid to air it out and junior quarterback Kasey Helgeson (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is averaging 173 yards per game with 10 touchdowns, three interceptions on the season. Junior wideout Landon Ellestad (5-10, 150) has 465 yards and three scores.

“They don’t make mistakes and do everything very well,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said of the Vikings, who beat Fort 18-12 last season as the two sides shared the league title.

“Mount Horeb is a competitive group of kids. Their coach has different kids in different spots a lot, but all the kids understand their role and purpose. They compete very hard.

“Helgeson is a heck of an athlete and their offensive line pushes people around. By the end of the game, the holes get bigger and bigger. They are a well-rounded team. Defensively, Caleb McNamer has played on the interior and on the end. They trust him to do a lot of different things. Tyler Buechner has played on all three levels of the defense and also stands out.”

Fort wants to up the intensity in practice ahead of another road tilt.

“We just have to compete and practice each day as if it’s a game,” Nelson said. “We want to practice with game intensity. We always bring it on Fridays. If we bring it Monday through Thursday, we will be well prepared.”

EVANSVILLE at JEFFERSON

Jefferson’s football team looks to end a two-game slide when it hosts Evansville for Parents Night on Friday in Rock Valley play.

The Eagles (1-4, 1-2 Rock Valley) need to win three of their final four games to extend the programs lengthy playoff streak.

The Blue Devils (2-3, 2-1) edged East Troy 13-8 last week after getting thumped 41-0 by conference juggernaut Monroe two weeks ago. Jefferson, which lost to Monroe 53-15 last week, will draw plenty of positives from having played the top team in the state and seeing that level of competition up close.

“Our problem has been controlling the offensive and defensive lines we have faced,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “Evansville definitely matches up with us well. Our boys having the confidence with what we did versus Monroe, we are going to find more successes.

“Everything we did well versus Monroe will come easier versus Evansville. Evansville will come at us with some sort of Wing-T option look. Our defense after having played Monroe’s Wing-T will see that offense again but at a lower late.

“Offensively, we are going to build based off of what we did (304 yards of total offense) versus Monroe. It will look like a way better product than those first few weeks.”

The Eagles, who won last years matchup 34-20, had a 100-yard rusher (junior Drew Peterson had 124 yards on 18 totes) and a 100-yard receiver (senior Paden Phillips caught seven passes for 118 yards) last week.

Evansville, which has University of Wyoming commit Quinn Grovesteen-Matchey (6-6, 270) up front on both sides of the ball, managed 90 rushing yards on 38 attempts last week.

BELOIT TURNER at LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

Lakeside Lutheran’s football team looks to extend its win streak to three games when Beloit Turner comes to town on Homecoming.

The Warriors (4-1, 2-1 Capitol) are buckling up for a four-week finishing stretch of their season that is extremely difficult.

The Trojans (3-2, 1-2) were conference co-leading Columbus’ latest victim last week, falling 53-14. Turner had a 10-point second-half lead versus Lodi, the other league co-leader, in week 4. After scoring with 24 seconds remaining, the Trojans went for the 2-point conversion and the win but a pass fell incomplete as the Blue Devils hung on, 37-36.

“Turner has good size up front,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They have a nice selection of skill-position players. They throw and run it well. We are certainly going to have our hands full.

“We are hoping Homecoming will be an advantage. There’s distractions to work our way through. We are hopeful to make it a memorable Homecoming.”

Jayce Kurth (524 yards) leads the Trojans in rushing while Tyler Sutherland (408 yards) and Will Lauterbach (391 yards) are quarterback Sean Fogel’s go-to guys. Fogel, a senior who stands 6-1, 180 pounds, has 987 yards with 13 touchdowns, one interception while completing over 62 percent of his attempts.

“Kurth is their main running back and he averages just over 100 yards per game,” Bauer said. “Lauterbach is also a good returner on kicks and punts. He leads them in receptions. They have used two quarterbacks, both of whom are good athletes and can throw the ball. Coming off the New Glarus/Monticello game we just had, we’ll have our work cut out for us to keep them under wraps.”

Senior quarterback Levi Birkholz (370 passing yards and 510 rushing yards) leads the Warriors in both categories. For Lakeside to secure a crucial third league win, controlling the line of scrimmage will be of upmost importance.

“We had a close game against them down in Beloit last season,” Bauer said, referencing a 32-31 victory.

“They ran it on us in the second half with power football. That got them back in the game. We want to run the football and stop the run. That is where the emphasis will be.”

JOHNSON CREEK at OSHKOSH LOURDES ACADEMY

The Knights enter the game 3-2 and 2-1 in conference after a 27-21 win over Pardeeville. Quarterback Wade Lindahl has 665 yards passing. His top targets are Mitchell Wing (257 receiving yards) and Dominic Bauer (236 receiving). Running back Brayden Mecklenberg has 315 yards on the ground thus far.

“Lourdes runs a spread offense,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They throw the ball all over. We’ve got to stop their pass game. I’m sure (defensive coordinator) Marc Blakeley will have something schemed up for them defensively. We need to take of ourselves and improve offensively.”

“We played well enough to win (in a one-point loss to Cambria-Friesland). To come up to Randolph on the road and knock the fourth ranked team in the state off gives us some confidence, but we need to remain humble.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

Big Foot (1-4, 0-3 Capitol) at Lake Mills (3-2, 1-2)

Cambridge (1-4, 1-2 Eastern Suburban) at Horicon/Hustisford (1-4, 1-2), Discher Park in Horicon

Waterloo (3-2, 1-2 Eastern Suburban) at Palmyra-Eagle (2-3, 1-2)

Whitewater (0-5, 0-3 Rock Valley) at East Troy (1-4, 0-3)