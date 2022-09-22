ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
DENVER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

What is the prize for Presidents Cup winners?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What do this year's Presidents Cup winners take home?. Over the course of four days of competition one team is working to emerge victorious. The Presidents Cup has a unique scoring system with teams earning points every day of the competition. The first team to reach 15 and a half points wins the cup. But a tie is possible, and that means both teams could have to share the trophy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina-Charlotte broadcast quality brings complaints on social media

South Carolina fans aren’t too happy with the broadcast quality on ESPNU. Announcers were mispronouncing names, the footage is fuzzy and fans are complaining that coverage isn’t relevant. Multiple complaints like this have happened this season. As for the game itself, the Gamecocks are struggling. The Charlotte 49ers...
CHARLOTTE, NC

