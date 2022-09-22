Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger on Charlotte’s South Blvd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show. For those of you who had a chance to catch your breath, the permit was submitted for a site at 5301 South Blvd. in south Charlotte, according to […]
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land
Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
What is the prize for Presidents Cup winners?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What do this year's Presidents Cup winners take home?. Over the course of four days of competition one team is working to emerge victorious. The Presidents Cup has a unique scoring system with teams earning points every day of the competition. The first team to reach 15 and a half points wins the cup. But a tie is possible, and that means both teams could have to share the trophy.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
WBTV
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles sits down with WBTV's Brandon Hamilton to discuss the affordable housing issues the city is facing. Mayor Vi Lyles speaks with WBTV about violent crimes and teens in Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton...
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they're working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction begins on The Perch apartments in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Work is underway on Ram Realty Advisors’ newest multifamily project in Charlotte’s West End. Called The Perch, the two-building apartment project at 718 Gesco St. will be 217,000 square feet and have 213 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with balconies and uptown views. Amenities...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina-Charlotte broadcast quality brings complaints on social media
South Carolina fans aren’t too happy with the broadcast quality on ESPNU. Announcers were mispronouncing names, the footage is fuzzy and fans are complaining that coverage isn’t relevant. Multiple complaints like this have happened this season. As for the game itself, the Gamecocks are struggling. The Charlotte 49ers...
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Mooresville solar company reportedly shuts down amid lawsuits, Generac dispute
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Pink Energy appears to have closed its “doors completely and permanently,” according to a letter to employees yesterday published by an Indiana television station. The company had laid off 1,100 employees, about half of its workforce, since May. Those layoffs followed a raft...
Comments / 2