wtae.com
Masks optional at Pittsburgh Public Schools, effective Friday
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools says masks will be optional, effective Friday. This follows a drop in Allegheny County’s COVID-19 community level from medium to low. Last Friday, when that level rose to medium, masks were recommended, as per the district’s health and safety plan.
wtae.com
Gov. Wolf joins educators in Aliquippa to celebrate $3.7 billion in education investments over past 8 years
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf joined educators, elected officials and students at Aliquippa High School to tout the $3.7 billion investments in public education over his eight years in office. “The future of Pennsylvania, the future of our country, it runs through places like this,” Wolf said Thursday....
wtae.com
Tractor-trailer becomes stuck on barrier at Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer became stuck on a barrier at a Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh. The vehicle became stuck at Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street while heading onto the ramp toward Monroeville. There were no reports of injuries. A wrecker was called out to help remove...
wtae.com
WTAE's Chandi Chapman emcees Men of Excellence Awards dinner
The New Pittsburgh Courier's annual Men of Excellence Awards Dinner was held Thursday night at the Sheraton, Station Square. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 anchor Chandi Chapman emceed the event. The awards honor African-American men from the western Pennsylvania region who have made significant contributions to the community and business world.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Great Race returns this weekend; road closures and bus detours announced
PITTSBURGH — The annualRichard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race returns Sunday. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. in Oakland. Runners in the 10K hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill's Frick Park. Thousands of runners will finish at Point State Park downtown. Pittsburgh Regional...
wtae.com
3 people, including 15-year-old, shot at Kennywood
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Three people were shot, including a 15-year-old, Saturday night at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Allegheny County police said. The shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups inside the park in front of the Musik Express ride, police said. Multiple agencies responded...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for hundreds of Pittsburgh homes is lifted
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night, a boil water advisory was put in effect for about 600 households in Pittsburgh’s Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont and Crafton Heights neighborhoods. That advisory was lifted on Sunday afternoon. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Steuben Street. The...
wtae.com
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
wtae.com
'Opened so many doors': SRU celebrates Title IX at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — In honor of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, Slippery Rock University's athletic director was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday night’s Pirates game at PNC Park. Roberta Page, who is in her second year in charge of sports...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of leaving obscene and vulgar voicemails for members of Congress
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hempfield Township man allegedly left hundreds of obscene and vulgar voicemails for nearly three dozen members of Congress. Mark Ray, 62, is facing several misdemeanor charges. Police said he called the U.S. Capitol switchboard about 1,400 times between January 2020 and August 2022. Police...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
wtae.com
Prosecution, defense rest in Keith Bradshaw trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — After four days of testimony, both the prosecution and defense have rested in the case against Keith Bradshaw. The 34-year-old is accused of killing a Connellsville man and kidnapping a teen in 2020. The prosecution's last witness to testify was the teen at the center of...
wtae.com
Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
wtae.com
Isolated showers for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Isolated to scattered rain showers continue to move through the area this evening. Rain showers will linger through the night with the best coverage of rain generally in and north of Pittsburgh. Our best chances to rain the next two days will be in northern spots as waves of isolated showers roll through each day, likely maximizing each afternoon. Temperatures will cool through midweek then begin to warm towards next weekend as we dry out. The remnants of Ian will then come into play for next weekend. Right now, clouds look like a guarantee, but who and if we see rainfall will need to be ironed with the track forecast.
wtae.com
Verona Road closed at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Verona Road will close at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday at 9 a.m. This closure is required for reconstruction of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured using Wildwood Avenue, Allegheny River Boulevard, Plum Street, Hunter Road, Hamil Road and Poketa Road. This work...
wtae.com
Sunny but cold Friday
PITTSBURGH — Clear skies are allowing for a cold start this morning as everyone is in the 40s. We will slowly warm through the day today back into the lower 60s. Our colder spots, north of I-80 and in the Laurels, likely stay in the 50s today. Mainly clear skies tonight drop us back into the 40s for Saturday morning. Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday but we remain dry with highs back into the upper 60s. Rain showers will develop Sunday morning with scattered showers lasting through Monday. We will dry out mid week with a possibly colder shot of air.
wtae.com
Scattered showers for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon ahead of our next system that arrives Sunday morning. Rain showers will begin around sunrise Sunday and be scattered through the day. Temperatures won't warm too much as a result of the clouds and rain showers. We keep the clouds but back the coverage of showers off slightly on Monday before we see a reinforcement of the cold air in place for midweek as we attempt to dry out. Next weekend looks wet, but that will depend on the track of the remnants of Ian.
wtae.com
Police, EMS respond to shooting incident in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:. Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood late Sunday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews says police were initially dispatched to a ShotSpotter call for 17 rounds in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. While en route, police received word that a juvenile had been shot in the leg on Zephyr Avenue.
wtae.com
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
