PITTSBURGH — Isolated to scattered rain showers continue to move through the area this evening. Rain showers will linger through the night with the best coverage of rain generally in and north of Pittsburgh. Our best chances to rain the next two days will be in northern spots as waves of isolated showers roll through each day, likely maximizing each afternoon. Temperatures will cool through midweek then begin to warm towards next weekend as we dry out. The remnants of Ian will then come into play for next weekend. Right now, clouds look like a guarantee, but who and if we see rainfall will need to be ironed with the track forecast.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO